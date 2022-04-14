U.S. markets closed

Sienna Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

Sienna Senior Living
·1 min read
Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2022 first quarter results after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 6273375. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 13, 2023 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


