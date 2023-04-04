Sienna Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Release Date and Conference Call

Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2023 first quarter results after market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (ET).



The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 5537911. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 11, 2024 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.



For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing

(905) 489-0788

nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca



