Sienna Announces January Dividend

·1 min read
MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of January 2023, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as at January 31, 2023.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca


