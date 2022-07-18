Sienna Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2022 second quarter results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).



A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay and archived on Sienna's website. For those who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register at Sienna Earnings Call Registration. All participants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register online fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.



