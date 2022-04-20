U.S. markets closed

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

Sienna Senior Living
·1 min read
In this article:
  LWSCF
Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

No.

%

No.

%

Paul Boniferro

20,201,117

99.28

147,416

0.72

Dino Chiesa

18,916,541

92.96

1,431,992

7.04

Nitin Jain

20,156,475

99.06

192,058

0.94

Shelly Jamieson

20,093,945

98.75

254,588

1.25

Brian Johnston

17,611,964

86.55

2,736,569

13.45

Paula Jourdain Coleman

19,639,031

96.51

709,502

3.49

Stephen Sender

19,269,345

94.70

1,079,188

5.30

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0254
david.hung@siennaliving.ca

Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


