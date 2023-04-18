Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual Meeting
MARKHAM, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 18, 2023 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 2, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
No.
%
No.
%
Paul Boniferro
18,900,545
98.56
276,948
1.44
Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody
18,926,976
98.69
250,517
1.31
Nitin Jain
18,934,306
98.73
243,187
1.27
Shelly Jamieson
18,452,140
96.22
725,353
3.78
Brian Johnston
18,258,892
95.21
918,601
4.79
Paula Jourdain Coleman
18,777,931
97.92
399,562
2.08
Stephen Sender
18,797,343
98.02
380,150
1.98
Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca