U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,154.87
    +3.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,976.63
    -10.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,153.41
    -4.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.55
    -7.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.84
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    2,017.70
    +10.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5720
    -0.0190 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2425
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0600
    -0.3640 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,270.37
    +818.50 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.69
    +12.96 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,909.44
    +29.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual Meeting

Sienna Senior Living
·1 min read
Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 18, 2023 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated March 2, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

No.

%

No.

%

Paul Boniferro

18,900,545

98.56

276,948

1.44

Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody

18,926,976

98.69

250,517

1.31

Nitin Jain

18,934,306

98.73

243,187

1.27

Shelly Jamieson

18,452,140

96.22

725,353

3.78

Brian Johnston

18,258,892

95.21

918,601

4.79

Paula Jourdain Coleman

18,777,931

97.92

399,562

2.08

Stephen Sender

18,797,343

98.02

380,150

1.98

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca