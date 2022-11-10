U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,759.50
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,547.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,856.00
    +25.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.65
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.50
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1391
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2180
    -0.1920 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,185.50
    -2,096.27 (-11.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.98
    -47.73 (-11.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,389.28
    -327.15 (-1.18%)
     

Sienna Senior Living Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Upsized Unsecured Credit Facility by $100 Million

Sienna Senior Living
·10 min read
Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced year-over-year growth in its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) are available on the Company’s website at www.siennaliving.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Occupancy gains and rental rate increases helped offset cost increases as a result of labour shortages and high inflation during Q3 2022.

“Strong occupancy gains in our retirement segment, reaching a level not seen in over three years, supported our third quarter results amid continued cost pressures and an expected economic slowdown,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we adjust our business in a more challenging economic climate, we continued to put initiatives into motion to stand apart as an operator and employer in Canadian seniors’ living, backed by a solid balance sheet. We further expanded Sienna’s liquidity position in October through a $100 million upsizing and two-year extension of our unsecured credit facility, a strong vote of confidence in the future of our Company and our sector.”

Operating Highlights

  • Strong Retirement Occupancy Gains – Average same property occupancy up 680 basis points (“bps”) to 88.4% in Q3 2022, and further increased to 88.6% in October 2022.

  • Successful Integration of 2022 Retirement Acquisitions - Occupancy in Sienna’s 12 retirement residences acquired in Q2 2022 reached to 88.1% at the end of Q3 2022, excluding one property in lease-up, a 490 bps increase since June 30, 2022 and demonstration of the successful integration into Sienna’s retirement platform.

  • Continued Long-Term-Care (“LTC”) Occupancy Improvements – Average occupancy excluding beds unavailable due to capacity limitations or isolation requirements reached 96.7% in Q3 2022.

  • Same-property NOI increased by 0.1% to $32.8 million, compared to Q3 2021, including a 15.2% increase in the retirement portfolio and a 9.2% decrease in the LTC portfolio.

  • Rising costs expected to continue into 2023, putting continued pressure on operating margins.

Financing Update

On October 26, Sienna upsized its unsecured revolving credit facility by $100 million to $300 million and extended its maturity term by two years to March 2027. Borrowings under the Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility can take place by way of Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Rates at 145 bps per annum over the floating BA rate, or at the Canadian prime rate plus 45 bps per annum.

Financial performance - Q3 2022

  • Total Adjusted Revenue increased by 11.0% in Q3 2022 to $189.2 million, compared to Q3 2021. In our Retirement segment, the increase is mainly driven by occupancy growth, annual rental rate increases in line with market conditions, and additional revenues from the 12 properties acquired in Q2 2022. In our long-term care segment, flow-through funding for increased direct care provided to residents as well as higher preferred accommodation revenues contributed to the Company’s Total Adjusted Revenue.

  • Total NOI increased by 4.8% to $35.0 million, compared to Q3 2021. The increase is mainly due to a $3.7 increase in the retirement segment, driven by both same-property NOI growth as well as additional NOI from the 12 retirement properties acquired during Q2 2022, offset by a $2.0 million decrease in the long-term care segment mainly due to higher operating costs and net pandemic costs, partially offset by higher LTC same property revenue.

  • Same Property NOI increased by 0.1% to $32.8 million, compared to Q3 2021, including a 15.2% increase to $15.0 million in the retirement portfolio and a 9.2% decrease to $17.8 million in the LTC portfolio.

  • OFFO per share decreased by 9.6% in Q3 2022, or $0.026, to $0.246. The decrease was primarily due to higher administrative expenses and higher interest expense, partially offset by an increase in NOI. However OFFO per share improved by 3.8% from $0.237 in Q2 2022.

  • AFFO per share decreased 3.0% in Q3 2022, or $0.007, to $0.227. The decrease was primarily related to the Company’s equity offering in 2022.

  • AFFO payout ratio was 103% for Q3 2022.

Financial performance - Nine months ended September 30, 2022

  • Total Adjusted Revenue increased by 10.0% or $49.3 million, to $543.6 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase is mainly driven by occupancy growth, rental rate increases and additional revenues from the 12 newly acquired properties in our retirement segment as well as flow-through funding for increased direct care provided to residents, annual inflationary increases and higher preferred accommodation revenues from increased occupancy, offset partly by lower revenues from the disposition of properties in the year.

  • Total NOI decreased by 6.7% or $7.3 million, to $101.4 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease is mainly due to higher LTC retroactive pandemic funding received in Q1 2021, offset partly by higher same property NOI from the 12 recently acquired retirement properties.

  • Same Property NOI decreased by 7.2% to $97.6 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, including a 14.1% increase to $43.7 million in the retirement portfolio and a 19.4% decrease to $53.9 million in the LTC portfolio, largely due to higher LTC retroactive pandemic funding received in Q1 2021.

  • OFFO per share decreased by 17.6% to $0.722 per share, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower NOI in the LTC segment mainly due to retroactive pandemic funding received in Q1 2021 related to pandemic expenses incurred in 2020, partially offset by higher NOI in the Retirement segment.

  • AFFO per share decreased by 15.9% to $0.705 per share, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in OFFO and the Company’s equity offering in 2022, offset partly by lower maintenance costs as a result of timing of expenses.

  • AFFO payout ratio was 99.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial position

The Company maintained a strong financial position during Q3 2022:

  • Lowered debt to gross book value by 230 bps to 43.3% compared to Q3 2021;

  • Increased debt to adjusted EBITDA from 7.8 times to 9.0 times, compared to Q3 2021;

  • Increased liquidity to $259 million as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $34 million from December 31, 2021; and

  • Ended Q3 2022 with average cost of debt of 3.6%, a 20 bps increase compared to Q3 2021.

As a result of the upsizing of the unsecured revolving facility on October 26, 2022, the Company’s liquidity position increased by $100 million and was $351 million as of November 9, 2022.

Financial and Operating Results

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

$000s except occupancy, per share and ratio data

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Retirement - Average same property occupancy

 

88.4

 %

 

81.6

%

 

87.2

 %

 

80.0

%

LTC - Average total occupancy

 

89.7

 %

 

86.2

%

 

88.4

 %

 

82.7

%

LTC - Average total occupancy excl. 3 and 4 ward beds and isolation beds

 

96.7

 %

n/a

 

 

95.2

 %

n/a

 

Total Adjusted Revenue(1)

$

189,192

 

$

170,423

 

$

543,625

 

$

494,319

 

Same property NOI(1)

$

32,830

 

$

32,657

 

$

97,603

 

$

105,198

 

Total NOI(1)

$

35,020

 

$

33,403

 

$

101,376

 

$

108,695

 

OFFO per share(1)

$

0.246

 

$

0.272

 

$

0.722

 

$

0.876

 

AFFO per share(1)

$

0.227

 

$

0.234

 

$

0.705

 

$

0.838

 

AFFO payout ratio(1)

 

103.1

 %

 

100.0

%

 

99.6

 %

 

83.8

%

(1) Total Adjusted Revenue, Same property NOI, Total NOI, OFFO per share, AFFO per share, AFFO payout ratio are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measures are used by management in evaluating operating and financial performance. Please refer to the heading "Non-IFRS Performance Measures” on page 2 of the MD&A.

Outlook

Retirement - Sienna's retirement operations reached an average same property occupancy rate of 88.6% in October 2022, and the Company forecasts to end 2022 at a similar level, supported by continued investments in sales and marketing initiatives and its operating platforms. In addition, as a result of the successful integration of the 12 recently acquired retirement residences in Ontario and Saskatchewan, Sienna expects occupancy trends of these 12 residences to be in line with the overall retirement portfolio of the Company as it continues to capitalize on the growing demand for quality seniors living.

Sienna further expects year-over-year NOI growth in the retirement segment in 2022 to be supported by occupancy improvements, rental rate increases in line with market rates and added scale from acquisitions. These factors are expected to contribute to revenue growth, while cost pressures will remain for some time due to labour shortages, increased insurance premiums, higher utility rates and high overall inflation. In addition, the Company expects continued unfunded pandemic expenses in its retirement segment of less than $1 million in Q4 2022.

Taking all factors into account, we expect Q4 2022 operating margins to be similar to Q3 2022.

Long-term Care - In Sienna's LTC portfolio, average same-property occupancy, excluding the unavailable 3rd and 4th beds in multi-bed rooms due to capacity limitation and isolation beds, reached 96.7% during the third quarter. In February 2022, the Government of Ontario reinstated occupancy targets of 97% required for full funding. Given the long waiting list for long-term care beds, Sienna anticipates to meet the required occupancy targets at the vast majority of its care communities for full funding in 2022 and beyond.

With respect to government-funding for our long-term care operations, the Company anticipates cost pressures to remain for some time due to labour shortages and high overall inflation and utilities costs. Together with other participants in the seniors' living sector, Sienna is working with the government to receive funding that is aligned with the significant inflationary and cost pressures. In addition, the Company expects continued unfunded pandemic expenses of between $3 million to $4 million in Q4 2022 within its long-term care segment.

Developments - Current supply chain issues and high inflation are key considerations as the Company moves forward with its development program planning. Sienna is closely monitoring cost escalations with respect to material and labour and their impact on construction starts, estimated development yields and economic feasibility for current and future projects.

Conference Call

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 1149537. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website at www.siennaliving.ca/investors/events-presentations. It will be available for replay until November 10, 2023 and archived on Sienna’s website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

Risk Factors

Refer to the risk factors disclosed in the Company’s MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and its most recent Annual Information Form for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe,” “goals” or other similar words and are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca

Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Why Hanesbrands Stock Dived by Almost 9% Today

    Apparel maker Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) probably wishes it had stayed warm and cozy in the underwear drawer on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter results that not only missed on the top and bottom lines, but also came up short with guidance. Investors punished the company for these transgressions by trading its stock down nearly 9% on the day.

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Re

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 growth stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Warren Buffett. Investors for the past few months have been piling into companies with resilient growth prospects over cheaper value stocks. This […]

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Rivian growth attributed to ‘managing environment they’re in than hoping for alleviation’: Analyst

    Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Rivian's earnings results and what's behind the company's growth.

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Jumped Today

    The company's third-quarter results turned some heads on Wall Street. Fiverr's stock is still undervalued, though.