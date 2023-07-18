Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.078

Sienna Senior Living Inc.'s (TSE:SIA) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.078 per share on 15th of August. This makes the dividend yield 7.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Sienna Senior Living Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Sienna Senior Living isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 6.5% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Sienna Senior Living Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.85 total annually to CA$0.936. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Sienna Senior Living's EPS has declined at around 6.5% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Sienna Senior Living's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Sienna Senior Living is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sienna Senior Living that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

