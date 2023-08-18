Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.078

The board of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.078 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 8.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Sienna Senior Living's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 2.6%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Sienna Senior Living Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.85 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.936. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Sienna Senior Living has seen earnings per share falling at 2.6% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Sienna Senior Living's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Sienna Senior Living that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

