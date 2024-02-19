Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.078

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.078 per share on the 15th of March. This makes the dividend yield 7.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Sienna Senior Living Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Sienna Senior Living isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 0.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is probably not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Sienna Senior Living Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$0.90, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.936. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Sienna Senior Living's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. With no profits, we don't think Sienna Senior Living has much potential to grow the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sienna Senior Living's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Sienna Senior Living that investors should take into consideration. Is Sienna Senior Living not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

