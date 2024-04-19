Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.078

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) will pay a dividend of CA$0.078 on the 15th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Sienna Senior Living Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 9.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 1,073%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Sienna Senior Living Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.90 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.936. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Sienna Senior Living has seen earnings per share falling at 9.0% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Sienna Senior Living's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Sienna Senior Living is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

