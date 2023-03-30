U.S. markets closed

Sientra Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenues and Expands Total Addressable Market With New Product Launches

Sientra, Inc.
·19 min read
Sientra, Inc.
Sientra, Inc.

Continued 2+ year trend of consecutive record quarterly growth; fastest growing brand in the US breast market

Disciplined cash management and enhanced operating leverage for 40% improvement in free cash flow results

Significantly increased total addressable market with the launch of Viality™, a novel, FDA-cleared fat transfer technology, and addition of SimpliDerm®, a leading human Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial and Business Highlights

  • Record Q4 2022 net sales of $25.1 million, representing growth of 11% over the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Record full year net sales of $90.5 million, representing growth of 12% over 2021.

  • Free cash flow usage of $3.6 million in Q4 2022 compared to a free cash flow usage of $6.0 million in the same period last year.

  • Record high market shares in augmentation and reconstruction, adding 131 new augmentation accounts and 142 reconstruction accounts.

  • Continued to expand international footprint with approval to market breast implants in the United Arab Emirates.

  • Launched Viality, the first and only enhanced viability fat transfer system, providing high fat retention and predictable patient outcomes.

  • Released preliminary results from Viality clinical study showing over 80% volume retention at the 3- and 6-month time points.

  • Entered into partnership with Azyio Biologics for the promotion of SimpliDerm, an Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM).

“2023 promises to be a pivotal year in the transformation of Sientra,” commented Ron Menezes, Sientra’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since I joined Sientra, the Company has been focused on creating a platform to profitably delivery industry-leading products to our plastic surgeon customers and their patients. We are now seeing the results of those efforts.”

“In March of this year, we began commercially shipping our Viality fat transfer system to customers. We are extremely encouraged by the early reception of this product, and believe that Viality, which is the only system to have clinically demonstrated over 80% volume retention in a multi-center study at the preliminary 3- and 6-month time points, will set the new standard for fat transfer. We are also extremely excited to have announced our partnership with Aziyo Biologics to distribute their SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) product, creating what we believe is the most compelling reconstruction portfolio in the industry.”

“The launch of these two products dramatically increases the size of Sientra’s total addressable market to over $1 billion in the United States alone. Importantly, it also does so by utilizing Sientra’s existing commercial infrastructure, without any significant capital investments, which we believe will allow us to exit 2023 with a positive free cash flow run rate,” concluded Mr. Menezes.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Total net sales were $25.1 million, an increase of 11% compared to total net sales of $22.6 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2022 was $3.2 million, or 13% of sales, compared to gross profit of $12.3 million, or 54% of sales, for the same period in 2021. The fourth quarter 2022 included non-cash adjustments related to inventory reserve and warranty liability. Excluding these adjustments, fourth quarter 2022 gross profit was $15.0 million, or 60% of sales.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 of $27.7 million compared to $26.1 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2022 was $22.4 million, or $2.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.9 million, or $2.73 per share, for the same period in 2021.

  • Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.8 million compared to $22.2 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter 2022 was $6.9 million as compared to a net loss of $9.3 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Net cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, were $26.1 million, compared to $51.8 million on December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Total net sales for the full year 2022 were $90.5 million, an increase of 12% compared to total net sales of $80.7 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Gross profit for the full year 2022 was $41.6 million, or 46% of sales, compared to gross profit of $44.3 million, or 55% of sales, for the full year 2021. Excluding the adjustments, full year 2022 gross profit was $53.4 million, or 59% of sales.

  • GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2022 increased by 22% to $110.6 million from $90.7 million for the full year 2021, primarily driven by current year investments in commercial activities to support new product launches.

  • Loss from continuing operations for the full year 2022 was $73.7 million, or a net loss of $10.40 per share, compared to a net loss of $62.5 million, or $10.96 per share, for the full year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2022 were $91.6 million compared to $76.3 million for the full year 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year 2022 of $36.5 million compared to a net loss of $29.8 million for the full year 2021.

Full Year 2022 Guidance
For full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve total net sales of $104 million to $109 million, representing growth of 15% to 20% compared to net sales of $90.5 million in 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense is expected to be $78 million to $82 million, representing a 10% to 15% decrease compared to non-GAAP operating expenses of $91.6 million in 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Sientra has supplemented its US GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA, US GAAP Operating Expenses with a non-GAAP measure of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and US GAAP cash flow from operating activities with a non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company, facilitate a more meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results, and assist management in analyzing future trends, making strategic and business decisions and establishing internal budgets and forecasts. Reconciliations of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Free Cash Flow to GAAP net income (loss), GAAP Operating Expenses and Cash flow from operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, are provided in the schedules below. In the current period, management added “Bad debt expense” as an adjustment to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA to align with internal targets, budgets and forecasts. The prior periods have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with Sientra’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in the schedules below.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, Viality™ fat transfer system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.
(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy, the Company’s ability to successfully launch the Viality fat transfer system, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the SimpliDerm ADM into its existing operations, the reception of plastic surgeons to the Company’s products, including the Viality fat transfer system and the SimpliDerm ADM, the anticipated future clinical results of the Viality multi-center volume retention study, the Company’s estimates of its total addressable market, and the Company’s ability to capture additional market share and customer accounts in the plastic surgery market. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the audit of the Company’s financial statements which audit is not yet complete and the numbers presented here could differ from the final audited financial statements presented by the Company, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to the Company’s product portfolio, including the Viality fat transfer system and the SimpliDerm ADM, the ability to meet consumer demand, the growth of the plastic surgery market and breast procedures, the outcomes of the Company’s clinical studies, and the ability of the Company to execute on its commercial, marketing, research and development and regulatory plans. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

Investor Relations Contact
Aman R. Patel, CFA
aman.patel@westwicke.com


Sientra, Inc.

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

(In thousands, except per share and share amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net sales

 

$

25,068

 

 

$

22,648

 

 

$

90,549

 

 

$

80,683

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

21,837

 

 

 

10,321

 

 

 

48,955

 

 

 

36,348

 

Gross profit

 

 

3,231

 

 

 

12,327

 

 

 

41,594

 

 

 

44,335

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

13,507

 

 

 

14,108

 

 

 

55,049

 

 

 

48,456

 

Research and development

 

 

4,240

 

 

 

3,494

 

 

 

14,063

 

 

 

10,456

 

General and administrative

 

 

9,943

 

 

 

8,452

 

 

 

41,532

 

 

 

31,773

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

27,690

 

 

 

26,054

 

 

 

110,644

 

 

 

90,685

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(24,459

)

 

 

(13,727

)

 

 

(69,050

)

 

 

(46,350

)

Other (expense) income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

72

 

 

 

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

4

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,941

)

 

 

(2,111

)

 

 

(9,525

)

 

 

(8,254

)

(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(4,040

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,040

)

 

 

6,652

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

8,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,780

 

 

 

(14,460

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

221

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

12

 

 

 

(89

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

2,092

 

 

 

(2,124

)

 

 

(4,643

)

 

 

(16,147

)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

(22,367

)

 

 

(15,851

)

 

 

(73,693

)

 

 

(62,497

)

Income tax expense

 

 

27

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

21

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

(22,394

)

 

 

(15,872

)

 

 

(73,720

)

 

 

(62,518

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(22,394

)

 

$

(16,068

)

 

$

(73,720

)

 

$

(62,481

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to
   common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(2.35

)

 

$

(2.73

)

 

$

(10.40

)

 

$

(10.96

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(2.35

)

 

$

(2.76

)

 

$

(10.40

)

 

$

(10.95

)

Weighted average outstanding common shares used for net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

9,539,971

 

 

 

5,817,028

 

 

 

7,090,014

 

 

 

5,705,711

 


Sientra, Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

26,071

 

 

$

51,772

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

36,892

 

 

 

33,105

 

Inventories, net

 

 

42,692

 

 

 

52,914

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,094

 

 

 

2,983

 

Total current assets

 

 

107,749

 

 

 

140,774

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

14,941

 

 

 

13,998

 

Goodwill

 

 

9,202

 

 

 

9,202

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

25,676

 

 

 

28,765

 

Right of use assets, net

 

 

7,004

 

 

 

6,565

 

Other assets

 

 

849

 

 

 

600

 

Total assets

 

$

165,421

 

 

$

199,904

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

-

 

 

$

2,237

 

Accounts payable

 

 

6,818

 

 

 

7,402

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

21,957

 

 

 

21,798

 

Customer deposits

 

 

45,161

 

 

 

35,182

 

Sales return liability

 

 

15,773

 

 

 

13,399

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

89,709

 

 

 

80,018

 

Long-term debt

 

 

55,819

 

 

 

62,434

 

Derivative liability

 

 

880

 

 

 

 

Deferred and contingent consideration

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

5,872

 

Warranty reserve

 

 

8,828

 

 

 

2,505

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

5,518

 

 

 

5,604

 

Other liabilities

 

 

2,698

 

 

 

2,614

 

Total liabilities

 

 

166,243

 

 

 

159,047

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

(822

)

 

 

40,857

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

165,421

 

 

$

199,904

 


Sientra, Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(73,720

)

 

$

(62,482

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes

 

 

(73,720

)

 

 

(62,519

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,636

 

 

 

4,360

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

1,326

 

Provision for warranties

 

 

6,942

 

 

 

970

 

Provision for inventory

 

 

5,592

 

 

 

82

 

Fair value adjustments to derivative liability

 

 

(8,780

)

 

 

14,460

 

Fair value adjustments of other liabilities held at fair value

 

 

218

 

 

 

441

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

4,746

 

 

 

3,587

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

4,040

 

 

 

(6,652

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

7,933

 

 

 

10,390

 

Payments of contingent consideration liability in excess of acquisition-date fair value

 

 

 

 

 

(2,419

)

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

(262

)

 

 

684

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(5,264

)

 

 

(14,660

)

Inventories

 

 

4,630

 

 

 

(13,775

)

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

 

 

621

 

 

 

(1,501

)

Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities

 

 

(2,450

)

 

 

(752

)

Customer deposits

 

 

9,979

 

 

 

17,277

 

Sales return liability

 

 

2,374

 

 

 

4,207

 

Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations

 

 

(35,287

)

 

 

(44,494

)

Net cash flow used in operating activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

1,994

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(35,287

)

 

 

(42,500

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(3,591

)

 

 

(3,805

)

Net cash flow used in investing activities - continuing operations

 

 

(3,591

)

 

 

(4,805

)

Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

8,134

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(3,591

)

 

 

3,329

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of deferred consideration in connection with asset acquisition

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock-based plans

 

 

 

 

 

1,970

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

14,097

 

 

 

39,226

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

 

473

 

 

 

 

Tax payments related to shares withheld for vested restricted stock units (RSUs)

 

 

(461

)

 

 

(3,145

)

Gross borrowings under the Term Loan

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

Repayments under the Term Loan

 

 

(21,000

)

 

 

 

Gross borrowings under the Revolving Loan

 

 

5,666

 

 

 

2,237

 

Repayment of the Revolving Loan

 

 

(7,904

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes

 

 

23,000

 

 

 

 

Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition-date fair value

 

 

 

 

 

(4,550

)

Deferred financing costs

 

 

(2,694

)

 

 

(800

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

13,178

 

 

 

35,938

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(25,701

)

 

 

(3,233

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

52,067

 

 

 

55,300

 

End of period

 

$

26,366

 

 

$

52,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

26,071

 

 

 

51,772

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

 

295

 

 

 

295

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

26,366

 

 

$

52,067

 


Sientra, Inc.

 

Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

Dollars, in thousands

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported

 

$

(22,394

)

 

$

(15,873

)

 

$

(73,720

)

 

$

(62,518

)

Adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense and other, net

 

 

2,809

 

 

 

2,127

 

 

 

9,338

 

 

 

8,338

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

27

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

21

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

1,211

 

 

 

6,618

 

 

 

4,360

 

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

 

 

(174

)

 

 

392

 

 

 

(262

)

 

 

441

 

Fair value adjustments to derivative liability

 

 

(8,780

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8,780

)

 

 

14,460

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

4,040

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,040

 

 

 

(6,652

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

7,933

 

 

 

10,389

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

391

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

1,326

 

Increase in inventory reserve

 

 

5,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,718

 

 

 

 

Warranty adjustment

 

 

6,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,090

 

 

 

 

Severance

 

 

562

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

 

SEC/DOJ related legal fees

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,600

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations

 

 

15,426

 

 

 

6,622

 

 

 

37,249

 

 

 

32,683

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(6,968

)

 

$

(9,251

)

 

$

(36,471

)

 

$

(29,835

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

As a Percentage of Revenue**

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations, as reported

 

 

(89.3

%)

 

 

(70.1

%)

 

 

(81.4

%)

 

 

(77.5

%)

Adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense and other, net

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

10.3

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

5.4

%

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

 

 

(0.7

%)

 

 

1.7

%

 

 

(0.3

%)

 

 

0.5

%

Fair value adjustments to derivative liability

 

 

(35.0

%)

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

(9.7

%)

 

 

17.9

%

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

(8.2

%)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

12.9

%

Bad debt expense

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

1.6

%

Increase in inventory reserve

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

Warranty adjustment

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

Severance

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

0.0

%

SEC/DOJ related legal fees

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

Legal settlement expense

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

1.8

%

 

 

0.0

%

Total adjustments to (loss) income from continuing operations

 

 

61.5

%

 

 

28.8

%

 

 

41.1

%

 

 

40.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

(27.8

%)

 

 

(41.3

%)

 

 

(40.3

%)

 

 

37.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

** Adjustments may not add to the total figure due to rounding

 


Sientra, Inc.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP operating expenses, as reported

 

$

27,690

 

 

$

26,054

 

 

$

110,644

 

 

$

90,685

 

Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

4,861

 

 

 

2,236

 

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

 

 

(174

)

 

 

392

 

 

 

(262

)

 

 

441

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

7,933

 

 

 

10,389

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

391

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

1,326

 

One-time severance charges

 

 

562

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

 

SEC/DOJ related legal fees

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,600

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

 

 

4,897

 

 

 

3,869

 

 

 

19,059

 

 

 

14,392

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

$

22,793

 

 

$

22,185

 

 

$

91,585

 

 

$

76,293

 


Sientra, Inc.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP operating expenses, as reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

$

13,507

 

 

$

14,108

 

 

$

55,049

 

 

$

48,456

 

Research and development

 

 

4,240

 

 

 

3,494

 

 

 

14,063

 

 

 

10,456

 

General and administrative

 

 

9,943

 

 

 

8,452

 

 

 

41,532

 

 

 

31,773

 

Total GAAP operating expenses, as reported

 

$

27,690

 

 

$

26,054

 

 

$

110,644

 

 

$

90,685

 

Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

791

 

 

 

4,070

 

 

 

3,659

 

Research and development

 

 

957

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

2,147

 

 

 

1,619

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,935

 

 

 

2,681

 

 

 

12,842

 

 

 

9,114

 

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

 

 

4,897

 

 

 

3,869

 

 

 

19,059

 

 

 

14,392

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

12,502

 

 

 

13,317

 

 

 

50,979

 

 

 

44,797

 

Research and development

 

 

3,283

 

 

 

3,097

 

 

 

11,916

 

 

 

8,837

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,008

 

 

 

5,771

 

 

 

28,690

 

 

 

22,659

 

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

$

22,793

 

 

$

22,185

 

 

$

91,585

 

 

$

76,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sientra, Inc.

 

Free Cash Flow

 

(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash flow used in operating activities - continuing operations

 

$

(1,837

)

 

$

(7,112

)

 

$

(35,287

)

 

$

(35,227

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(1,735

)

 

 

1,077

 

 

 

(3,591

)

 

 

(3,805

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(3,573

)

 

$

(6,035

)

 

$

(38,879

)

 

$

(39,032

)


