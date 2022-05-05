U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Sienza Energy, a Caltech-Incubated Battery Company Appoints former BYD Executive Samuel Kang as COO.

·2 min read

PASADENA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Sienza Energy, a Caltech-incubated battery company backed by Los Angeles-based philanthropist Patrick Soon-Shiong, unanimously approves Samuel Kang as its Chief Operating Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Sienza Energy)

In announcing Mr. Kang appointment, the Company stated: "Mr. Kang will serve at the Company headquarters in California and help build, operate and maintain Sienza's battery pilot plants and manufacturing across the world with the goal of supplying innovative batteries to the EV and Consumer Electronics markets."

Dr. Matthew Tasooji, Sienza CEO stated: "As we enter a new global paradigm for state-of-the-art green battery solutions in energy storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, we see a massive opportunity for Sienza's unique batteries across North America, Asia and the EU."

"Coming from the world's largest EV and 3rd largest battery manufacturer in the world, Sam brings exceptional operation skills and a global perspective that will help expedite Sienza's goal to become a major player in the global battery market" said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Dr. Mory Gharib, Chairman of the Board of Sienza Energy went on say: "Kang is a leader in the green tech space and will help guide the Company's drive to create a green and sustainable supply chain that can generate, store, and use zero-emission energy to power the world."

"I am so excited to join Sienza. This amazing company and its exceptionally talented scientists and engineers have already positioned the Company to deliver a pilot at 1000 Wh/L. Our Gen Two will soon deliver at 1400 Wh/L" said Kang.

Kang, who is also a Councilman and Mayor of Duarte, Calif., most recently served as the Head of Total Solutions and Head of School Buses for BYD. He is completing his Doctoral in Organizational Leadership from the University of Southern California.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sienza-energy-a-caltech-incubated-battery-company-appoints-former-byd-executive-samuel-kang-as-coo-301539780.html

SOURCE Sienza Energy

