Sierra Care Expands Services at Resort-level Rehabilitation Center in Springville

SPRINGVILLE and CLOVIS, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Care, California's premier resort-level rehabilitation center, is expanding its services for patients. These new services will create jobs for nurses, therapists, and medical specialists in California, ensuring that patients at their beautiful lakeside facilities receive the best in rehabilitative care.

Sierra Care is a premium rehabilitation facility located in Springville and Clovis, California, that serves patients with medically complex injuries. Sierra Care has recently expanded their medical, nursing, social work, and therapy teams, allowing each facility to provide specialized care to patients recovering from any form of injury or medical condition. This expansion is part of their post-pandemic plans to support the adult population of California with their trademark focus on comfort, compassion, and personalized medical care.

This expansion creates jobs for nurses, therapists, social workers, coordinators, and patient care specialists in Springville and Clovis. The majority of these positions are at Sierra Care's premium lakeside facility. Sierra Care in Springville is located in the foothills of Tulare County California, a natural oasis that creates a beautiful and calming home-away-from-home for healing and recovery. This setting is unique among rehabilitation centers which are usually located in landlocked urban areas.

This hiring spree will allow Sierra Care to provide its specialized services to a much larger number of patients. These patients often have complex conditions such as traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, strokes, or are recovering from severe medical conditions such as pulmonary disease that requires them to stay in a hospital for weeks and months. These services have been in extreme demand as hospital care costs have gone up in recent years. This expansion is the first part of Sierra Care's plan to ensure these services are available to any patient that needs them.

Sierra Care is accredited by The Joint Commission, demonstrating that the highest level of care is provided to their patients. This accreditation is a natural extension of their core values of respect, love, comfort, and support. Sierra Care's residents and staff are provided the best possible living and working environment ensuring that these values are felt in every interaction.

