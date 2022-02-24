U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Sierra Grande 2021 Year in Review and 2022 Outlook

  • SIERF

SURREY, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Sierra Grande Minerals. (the "Company" or "Sierra") (CSE: SGRO) (OTCQB: SIERF) (FSE: SRR) ("Sierra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the Company's accomplishments in 2021 and an outline of its priorities and objectives for 2022.

Sierra's President & CEO Sonny Janda commented "We are very pleased with the results of the 2021 soil geochemical programs at all three of our Nevada properties. As a result of those positive outcomes, we expanded all three projects materially. In the first half of 2022 our objective will be to complete the remaining exploration work to get these prospects drill ready."

2021 Year in Review

Successful Soil Geochemical Programs Completed at Nevada Properties

In May of 2021, Sierra completed soil geochemical programs on its 3 properties, Glitra-Sat/Orbit, Betty East, and B&C Springs-Mildred, located in the northern part of the Walker Lane trend of west-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The focus of the work was on soil geochemistry, with totals of 813, 332, and 645 soil geochemical samples collected from the Glitra/Sat, Betty East, and B&C Springs properties, respectively. Including blank samples submitted for QA/QC, a total of 1,805 soil geochemical samples were submitted. The aim on each property was to provide complete coverage via wide-spaced sampling (50 to 100 metres between samples) along lines oriented across known mineralized and/or altered trends and separated by 100 to 200 metres.

Glitra/Sat/Orbit Results

The Glitra/Sat properties are sister properties, with the relatively small "Orbit" property between them, that are located in Pershing County, western Nevada, in the Seven Troughs Range of the Farrell Mining District, which hosts numerous historical and modern–day mineral occurrences and deposits (see Figure 2). The properties are contiguous with Millennial Precious Metals Wildcat Project which hosts a 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource of 67.6 million tons grading 0.37 g/t Au totaling 824,000 oz Au, and they lie a few kms north of Timberline Resources Seven Troughs Project.

  • At Glitra, a promising +1km north-northeast trending mineralized and altered zone with a pronounced epithermal Au-Ag-As-Hg signature and a width ranging up to 150 to 200 metres has been identified.

  • At Sat, strong soil sampling results also appear to outline a north-northeast trending anomalous zone, or zones, with a pronounced Au-Hg-As-Ag signature that most likely reflects structurally-hosted epithermal mineralizing system.

B&C Springs-Mildred Results

The B&C Springs property is located in the southern Paradise Range in west-central Nevada, within the Fairplay Mining District. The property abuts Almadex Minerals Ltd.'s Paradise Valley project on its east side (see figure 3)

A total of 544 soil geochemical samples were collected from the B&C Springs-Mildred property. The results of the soil geochemical sampling clearly show that the anomalous copper, molybdenum and silver geochemistry at B&C Springs is closely associated with a west-northwesterly trending porphyry dike swarm crossing the northern part of the property. The anomalous zone is extensive, running from beyond the previously drilled Mo-Cu-Ag mineralized zone at B&C Springs on the east, to beyond the western boundary of the claim group, a distance of over 4 km. The anomalous values are of high tenor, with a broad zone, nearly a km in width, that has many values exceeding 100 ppm copper, and which range up to 1200 ppm copper. Elevated Ag, Mo, Au, Hg and Sb are commonly associated with the anomalous copper values, but this latter expression is most evident in a semi-circular "halo" around the northern margins of the greenstone "cap" to the B&C Springs Mo-Cu-Ag mineralized zone.

In the vicinity of the Mildred Mine and toward the southwestern part of the property, where there are numerous historical prospect pits, adits and shallow shafts, the soil geochemical response for gold and silver confirms the potential of that area for precious metals mineralization. It also hints at further potential for precious metals, to the west beneath the shallow overburden of the pediment area, which is an area staked very recently by the Company (see Figure 3).

Beatty East Results

The Betty East property is located in west-central Nevada, approximately 40 miles north of the town of Tonopah, in Nye County. The claims, which cover 653 acres, lie at the southern end of the Manhattan Mining District, adjacent to and immediately north of Huntsman Exploration's/Liberty Gold's Baxter Springs project and less than 20 km south of the world class Round Mountain mine (2020 gold equivalent production of 324,277 ounces, proven and probable reserves as of December 31, 2020 of 2.245M oz Au, and >15 million ounces of total historic production1) (see figure 4).

  • Two prospective trends are apparent in the soil geochemical data. One, known as "The Knolls," trends northerly, has been explored previously and displays a pronounced Au-As-Ag-Hg epithermal signature. The other is a newly-emerging and more extensive trend. It appears to trend east-northeastward from the Knolls, and displays an Ag-As-Sb-Hg-Mo (Zn-Cu-W) signature (see figure 4).

Additional Staking at the Nevada Properties was Completed in 2021

Upon receipt of the encouraging results from the Company's soil geochemical programs in Nevada, all three projects were expanded materially through additional claim-staking during the course of the late summer and early fall of 2021.

2021 Corporate Developments

Sierra's management team has been conducting due diligence on a number of prospective gold and silver projects located in the Walker Lane trend of west-central Nevada as part of the Company's future growth plans. The goal is to identify exploration projects that show the potential to host a tier 1 type gold/silver deposit. Sierra has narrowed its focus to a few possible opportunities and is hopeful it will make further acquisitions, ideally in H1 of 2022.

On April 23, 2021 Sierra received DTC eligibility. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares in the United States and is also expected to enhance the liquidity profile of its common shares in the United States due to the accelerated settlement period and reduction in trading costs for investors and broker/dealers.

On December 17, 2021 the Company filed an updated 43-101 compliant technical report for its B&C Springs Property.

2022 Outlook and Next Steps

In addition to evaluating potential new acquisitions, all three existing Nevada projects, B&C Springs, Glitra/Sat and Beatty East will be the focus for airborne magnetometer surveys, with the aim that the surveys will help us better understand the geologic context and provide an improved focus for future prospecting, geological mapping and expanded soil geochemical surveys. Ground geophysical surveying (Induced Polarization and(or) CSAMT surveys) may also be considered for Q1/early Q2 2022.

In addition, further expansion of the Company's Nevada claim-holdings is also being considered, with a reasonably high likelihood that additional staking will start in Q1, 2022.

Also, in Q1, 2022 Sierra will begin the application process for drill permitting at its B&C Springs and Glitra/Sat properties.

Figure 1. Regional Setting of Sierra&#x002019;s Nevada Projects. (CNW Group/Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.)
Figure 2. Glitra/Sat.Orbit regional setting with Gold-in-soil results. (CNW Group/Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.)
Figure 3. B&amp;C Springs-Mildred regional setting with Copper-in-soil results. (CNW Group/Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.)
Figure 4. Betty East Regional Setting with Arsenic-in-soil results. (CNW Group/Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.)
Technical data pertaining to this new release was reviewed and approved by Charles J. "Charlie" Greig, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jared Scharf"
___________________
Jared Scharf, Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of certain agreements and development. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include Covid-19 restrictions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sierra-grande-2021-year-in-review-and-2022-outlook-301489397.html

SOURCE Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c1652.html

