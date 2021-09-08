U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.00
    -18.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,918.00
    -173.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,617.25
    -57.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.90
    -14.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    +0.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.26
    +2.85 (+17.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2280
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,125.78
    -7,260.00 (-13.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.33
    -220.62 (-16.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.96
    -58.41 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the Tepic Project, Nayarit, Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its confirmation drilling program at the Tepic project in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. The program comprised 21 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling 2,136 meters.

  • Hole TRC012 returned 15.2m @ 2.23 g/t Au, 263 g/t Ag (419 g/t AgEq)

  • Hole TRC013 returned 22.9m @1.47 g/t Au, 119 g/t Ag (222 g/t AgEq)

  • Full recovery confirms previous drilling, and in areas of previous poor core recoveries several RC holes increased the widths of known, near-surface mineralization, within multiple zones which remain open at depth

  • Positive step toward expanding the limits of the silver/gold mineralization and advancing the Project to an NI 43-101 resource estimation

The following table contains highlights of RC drill holes including several with wider intercepts when compared to historic drilling.

Tepic Project Drilling Highlights

Hole

From

To

Width (m)

Ag g/t

Au g/t

AgEq

TRC002

41.1

65.5

24.4

76

0.29

97

TRC010

36.0

46.6

10.7

136

0.64

181

TRC012

48.2

63.4

15.2

263

2.23

419

TRC013

31.2

54.1

22.9

119

1.47

222

TRC014

14.5

31.2

16.8

110

0.65

155

TRC017

29.9

40.5

10.7

104

0.38

130

TRC020

80.2

84.7

4.6

458

1.15

539

Notes:

  1. See detailed table on Company's web site for complete results

  2. Intervals reported are core lengths with true width estimated to be 70 - 90%

  3. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays

  4. Intervals reported at a 30 g/t eAg* cutoff

  5. *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 70 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au

Link to complete RC drill table: https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/project/tepic-project/

A total of 2,136 meters were drilled in the 2021 RC drilling program, confirming the results of the previous operator's core drilling which had reported core recovery issues. Sierra Madre is confident that the drilling successfully validated both the grade tenor and geometry of the mineralized veins, breccias, and stockwork zones when compared to the previous core intercepts. The 2021 drilling has increased the confidence of the existing drill database and expanded the size of the drill tested silver-gold mineralization to be included in future mineral estimation studies.

Sierra Madre Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Office Gregory K. Liller commented, "We are very pleased with the results of the Phase 1 confirmation drill program at our Tepic Silver/Gold property. The drilling appears to have increased the widths of the known mineralized sections. As well, we intersected six previously unknown zones. We are in the process of finalizing our Phase 2 drill program at Tepic which we expect to commence shortly."

Six of the seven highlighted intercepts in the above table are very near surface and, if continuous laterally and up dip, could enhance the bulk tonnage potential of the Project and the possibility for low-cost bulk tonnage mining. The Company is currently re-evaluating the geometry of these breccia vein structures and true widths are estimated be 70 to 90% of the lengths for the intervals. More infill and confirmatory drilling is needed in areas of previous core drilling to test this interpretation. Previous drilling had selectively sampled the core, not analyzing the entire drill hole, and this resulted in multiple core holes having "open" mineralized intercepts.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay and multi-element analyses by acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

" Alexander Langer "

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact:

investor@sierramadregoldandsilver.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect plans for the La Tigra property, including the prospect of preparing a technical report containing a mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the La Tigra Property may not yield the results expected and the general risk factors related to exploration and development as are set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus dated March 31, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Sierra Madre Gold and Silver



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663123/Sierra-Madre-Intercepts-152-Metres-Grading-419-GT-AGEQ-229-Metres-Grading-222-GT-AGEQ-at-the-Tepic-Project-Nayarit-Mexico

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $46,300 as of 6:45 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • PayPal to Buy Japanese Unicorn Paidy in $2.7 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will acquire the Japanese upstart Paidy Inc. for 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) as it seeks to deepen a push into buy-now-pay-later products.The acquisition will be “minimally dilutive” to adjusted earnings per share in 2022, PayPal said Tuesday in a statement. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will be paid for principally with cash, PayPal said.Japan is home to the world’s third-largest market for online shopping but it is al

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.