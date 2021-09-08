Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the Tepic Project, Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its confirmation drilling program at the Tepic project in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. The program comprised 21 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling 2,136 meters.

Hole TRC012 returned 15.2m @ 2.23 g/t Au, 263 g/t Ag (419 g/t AgEq)

Hole TRC013 returned 22.9m @1.47 g/t Au, 119 g/t Ag (222 g/t AgEq)

Full recovery confirms previous drilling, and in areas of previous poor core recoveries several RC holes increased the widths of known, near-surface mineralization, within multiple zones which remain open at depth

Positive step toward expanding the limits of the silver/gold mineralization and advancing the Project to an NI 43-101 resource estimation

The following table contains highlights of RC drill holes including several with wider intercepts when compared to historic drilling.

Tepic Project Drilling Highlights Hole From To Width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq TRC002 41.1 65.5 24.4 76 0.29 97 TRC010 36.0 46.6 10.7 136 0.64 181 TRC012 48.2 63.4 15.2 263 2.23 419 TRC013 31.2 54.1 22.9 119 1.47 222 TRC014 14.5 31.2 16.8 110 0.65 155 TRC017 29.9 40.5 10.7 104 0.38 130 TRC020 80.2 84.7 4.6 458 1.15 539

Notes:

See detailed table on Company's web site for complete results Intervals reported are core lengths with true width estimated to be 70 - 90% Length-weighted averages from uncut assays Intervals reported at a 30 g/t eAg* cutoff *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 70 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au

Link to complete RC drill table: https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/project/tepic-project/

A total of 2,136 meters were drilled in the 2021 RC drilling program, confirming the results of the previous operator's core drilling which had reported core recovery issues. Sierra Madre is confident that the drilling successfully validated both the grade tenor and geometry of the mineralized veins, breccias, and stockwork zones when compared to the previous core intercepts. The 2021 drilling has increased the confidence of the existing drill database and expanded the size of the drill tested silver-gold mineralization to be included in future mineral estimation studies.

Sierra Madre Executive Chairman and Chief Operating Office Gregory K. Liller commented, "We are very pleased with the results of the Phase 1 confirmation drill program at our Tepic Silver/Gold property. The drilling appears to have increased the widths of the known mineralized sections. As well, we intersected six previously unknown zones. We are in the process of finalizing our Phase 2 drill program at Tepic which we expect to commence shortly."

Six of the seven highlighted intercepts in the above table are very near surface and, if continuous laterally and up dip, could enhance the bulk tonnage potential of the Project and the possibility for low-cost bulk tonnage mining. The Company is currently re-evaluating the geometry of these breccia vein structures and true widths are estimated be 70 to 90% of the lengths for the intervals. More infill and confirmatory drilling is needed in areas of previous core drilling to test this interpretation. Previous drilling had selectively sampled the core, not analyzing the entire drill hole, and this resulted in multiple core holes having "open" mineralized intercepts.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay and multi-element analyses by acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

" Alexander Langer "

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact:

investor@sierramadregoldandsilver.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect plans for the La Tigra property, including the prospect of preparing a technical report containing a mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the La Tigra Property may not yield the results expected and the general risk factors related to exploration and development as are set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus dated March 31, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

