Sierra Madre Reports 12 Metres Grading 2.91 G/T Aueq; Including 4.5 Metres Grading 7.05 G/T Aueq At La Tigra Project, Nayarit, Mexico

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM, OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from trenching and a project update at its La Tigra project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. Trench intercepts are located northwest of the previous announced trenches (see News Release dated Nov. 16, 2021) and are summarized in the table below.

La Tigra Trench Intervals

Structure

Trench

From

To

Int (m)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

AuEq g/t

Zapolito

LTZ06

9

13.9

4.9

0.46

3

0.49

El Verde

LTZ07

3.8

14.8

11.0

1.03

1

1.05

includes

9.8

11.8

2.0

4.13

2

4.15

El Verde

LTZ08

4.5

16.5

12.0

2.85

5

2.91

Includes

12

16.5

4.5

6.94

8

7.05

Notes:

  1. Intervals reported are Trench lengths with true width estimated to be 90% or greater

  2. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays

  3. *Gold silver ratio used to calculate AgEq is 75 g/t Ag to 1 g/t Au

Gregory K Liller, Sierra Madre's COO states, "I am very pleased to see the continued success of the La Tigra trenching program. These three trenches, together with the previously released trenching results, confirm our view that the Districo del Tigre has significant gold and silver potential."

The trench locations are shown in the following map.

Trenching was conducted using picks and shovels to expose bedrock with continuous channels then cut with a portable rock saw and samples removed using hammers and chisels.

La Tigra Project Update

Luis Saenz, Director of Exploration & Development states "We have gained safe access to the 100 and 200 levels of the historic El Tigre mine. Initial underground mapping indicates the structural fabric of the area is more complex, containing both primary and antithetic structures which host quartz veins and breccias along with a surrounding quartz stockworks. It has been my experience in other gold silver districts in Mexico that this type of structural pattern has the potential to be economically very significant. "

Continued district-wide surface mapping, sampling and trenching has delineated a northwest trending structural corridor 3 km in length hosting multiple northwest striking veins and breccia zones along with crosscutting northeast structures.

The underground workings of the historic El Tigre mine have now been secured and access has been gained to the 100 and 200 levels. Mapping and surveying are underway and will be used to update and improve the 3D model for the mineralized structures in the El Tigre South Area shown in the map and cross section below. Work thus far indicates historic mining focused on ore found between surface and the upper 100 level.

Mapping on the 200 level has shown workings were driven on both the main El Tigre vein and north trending antithetic structures. These antithetic veins consist of a second set of mineralized structures which crosscut the main mineralized trends. Antithetic structures have been found to be important hosts for ore mined at Ocampo, El Cubo, La Guitarra and other mines in Mexico.

All of this valuable information is going into 3-D modeling and the planning of the upcoming drilling campaign at La Tigra.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Best Practice

Sierra Madre is committed to best practice standards for all exploration and sampling activities. The Company's exploration programs have been conducted following CIM Exploration Best Practice Guidelines which are incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Bureau Veritas Lab located in Durango, Mexico for 30 gram gold fire assay and multi-element analyses by acid digestion.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

About the Company

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objective is to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact:

investor@sierramadregoldandsilver.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect plans for the La Tigra property, including the prospect of preparing a technical report containing a mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the La Tigra Property may not yield the results expected and the general risk factors related to exploration and development as are set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long form non-offering prospectus dated March 31, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Sierra Madre Gold and Silver



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688792/Sierra-Madre-Reports-12-Metres-Grading-291-GT-Aueq-Including-45-Metres-Grading-705-GT-Aueq-At-La-Tigra-Project-Nayarit-Mexico

