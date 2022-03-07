U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Sievi Capital Plc - Managers' Transactions

Sievi Capital Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • SIEVI.HE
Sievi Capital Oyj
Sievi Capital Oyj

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release 7 March 2022 at 12:10 pm EET

Sievi Capital Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Origo Partners Ltd

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jussi Majamaa

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sievi Capital Oyj

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10927/4/4

____________________________________________


Transaction date: 2022-03-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 348 Unit price: 1.516 EUR

(2): Volume: 2652 Unit price: 1.502 EUR

(3): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 1.486 EUR

(4): Volume: 800 Unit price: 1.49 EUR

(5): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.492 EUR

(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.492 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 7000 Volume weighted average price: 1.49572 EUR

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


    (Bloomberg) -- Every year over the past two decades, in the good times and the bad, there’s been one sure-fire trend in Wall Street money management: Vanguard tightens its grip on the ETF market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage