Sievi Capital has refinanced its EUR 10.0 million loans

Sievi Capital Oyj
·1 min read
Sievi Capital Oyj
Sievi Capital Oyj

Sievi Capital Plc
Press Release 29 December 2022 at 4:00 pm EET

Sievi Capital has refinanced its EUR 10.0 million loans

Sievi Capital Plc has today signed a new EUR 10.0 million loan agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc. The loan is due in one instalment in December 2024. The loan will be used for refinancing the previous loans, which would have been due in October 2023. The loan agreement includes a financial covenant based on Sievi Capital’s equity.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


    GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. will be an S&P 500 stock as soon as it officially exists. General Electric Co. (GE) expects to spin off its healthcare arm into a separately traded company on Jan. 4, and S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Wednesday afternoon that the new company will be included in the S&P 500 (SPX) as of that day. The new stock will replace Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) which will move down to the S&P Midcap 400, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced.