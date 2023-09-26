Sif Holding (AMS:SIFG) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Sif Holding (AMS:SIFG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sif Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = €12m ÷ (€418m - €123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Sif Holding has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sif Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sif Holding's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Sif Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.0% from 27% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Sif Holding has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Sif Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 35% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Sif Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sif Holding that you might be interested in.

