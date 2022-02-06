PlayStation users can’t download the early access version of 'Sifu'

As part of the lead-up to the February 8th release of Sifu , developer Sloclap offered a digital deluxe version of the game through the PlayStation Store that included early access to the title. If you preordered the bundle, the studio said you would have two days to play Sifu before its official release date.

We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience. We're looking into it with PlayStation to fix it asap, and will update you on the situation very soon! — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 6, 2022

However, when the early access period began earlier today, PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners found out they couldn't download the game. In a tweet spotted by Eurogamer , developer Sloclap acknowledged the issue and said it was working with Sony to fix it quickly.

“We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation Store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience,” the studio said. “We’re looking into it with PlayStation to fix it as soon as possible, and will update you on the situation very soon.”

A few hours later, Sloclap shared the promised update, noting Sony was actively investigating the issue. “We hope to have it resolved shortly,” the studio said at the time. As of the writing of this article, Sony and Sloclap have yet to fix things. It’s certainly not a good look for either party, but the studio at least promised to do what it could to make it up to its fans.