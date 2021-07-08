U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,320.82
    -37.31 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,421.93
    -259.86 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,559.79
    -105.28 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.68
    -21.17 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.20
    +0.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2880
    -0.0330 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,799.59
    -1,276.05 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.12
    -19.49 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.66
    -120.36 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,118.03
    -248.92 (-0.88%)
     
Age-based kung fu game 'Sifu' gets pushed to early 2022

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Absolver studio Sloclap is working on a new kind of kung fu game, Sifu, and it requires a little more time and attention than developers originally planned. Sifu was supposed to hit PlayStation 4, PS5 and the Epic Games Store this year, but it's been delayed to early 2022. 

Sloclap shared the new release date in a trailer that also shows off the game's unique death system. Sifu is a kung fu-inspired game, much like Absolver, but it's narrative-driven and every time a player dies, they return to the fight as an older version of themselves. Sifu is all about hand-to-hand combat and magical age progression, and it tells a violent tale of revenge suitable for any age — well, teens and up, according to the ESRB.

The game's first trailer was inspired by Old Boy and today's video is called, "Sifu - Fight Club Gameplay Teaser," so we're sensing a film-centric theme, too.

