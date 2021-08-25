Sifu's slick kung fu battles arrive on PlayStation and PC February 22nd
has been on our radar for a while, but until now, it hasn't been clear when exactly we'd get our hands on the kung fu action title. During Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, Sloclap announced a release date for the game: February 22nd, 2022. The studio initially planned to ship Sifu , but it pushed the game back to to avoid overworking the team or compromising on quality.
Sloclap revealed the release date at the end of the latest . The clip shows the protagonist fighting a bunch of goons in locations including a rooftop, an art gallery and a firelit alleyway. Unlike the last trailer, the latest preview doesn't focus on one of Sifu's most intriguing mechanics: your character is a bit older every time they respawn after dying.
Pre-orders are now open for Sifu, which is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5 and Epic Games Store. If you lock in the $40 standard edition now, you'll receive a special avatar pack and an exclusive cinematic pack for the photo mode. If you pre-order the $50 special edition, you'll get those bonuses, as well as a digital art book, a copy of the soundtrack and 48 hours of early access before the official release date.