'Sifu' brings stylish kung fu action to PlayStation and PC later this year

Sloclap, the studio behind the beautiful but flawed Absolver, is taking another crack at making the perfect kung fu game. We got to see a minute-long preview of its latest project, Sifu, during Sony's recent State of Play presentation. In a scene inspired by Old Boy, we see the game's protagonist, who's out to get revenge for the murder of their family, take on an entire corridor of thugs.

A magical pendant allows them to come back to life every time they fail, but that power comes with a cost. Each time they die, they grow older. On Sifu's website, Sloclap says you'll need to improvise and use all the weapons in your environment to stand a chance against your enemies.

Sifu will be available on PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store later this year.