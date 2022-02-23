U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,613.00
    +88.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,943.00
    +80.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.30
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.60
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0470
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,060.54
    +1,341.05 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.86
    +38.57 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Sify Data Centers to Invest in over 200 MW of Green Power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sify Technologies Limited
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SIFY
    Watchlist

Announces partnership with Vibrant Energy, a portfolio company indirectly invested in by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (“GIG”) and operating on a standalone basis

CHENNAI, India and SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) (“Sify”), India’s leading digital ICT solutions provider, today announced a major commitment to renewable energy for its growing data center portfolio in India. The company recently concluded power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Vibrant Energy Holdings (“Vibrant”), a majority owned subsidiary of Blue Leaf Energy Asia Pte. Ltd. (“Blueleaf Energy”) which is a portfolio company of Macquarie’s GIG. The PPAs are for total 231MW of solar and wind energy capacity to power Sify’s latest hyperscale data centers, of which 67MW solar PPA had been signed in March 2021 and recently commissioned.

This partnership is the first step in a clear roadmap for the company to minimize its dependence on fossil fuels to power its fast-growing data center business, dramatically reducing its carbon footprint. By simultaneously investing in both solar and wind energy, Sify will soon be able to deliver most of the power required for its flagship data centers in Mumbai from renewable sources and intends to continue increasing renewable penetration across its nationwide footprint.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify, said, “There is an intensifying narrative about adopting green energy. We decided to lead by action, as we always have done in the ICT space. With the constantly expanding need for world-class data center facilities to meet the burgeoning data-centric transformation of Indian businesses, we believe that investing in clean energy sources to fuel this transformation is a social imperative. Sify is proud to be doing its part to help our customers become a part of this clean energy future.”

M P Vijay Kumar, CFO, Sify, said, “As an early adopter of ESG guidelines, Sify has constantly pushed the envelope in the Data Center space. This shift to renewables will deliver clear economic advantages, but it is also about proving the viability of adopting green energy solutions at an industrial scale.”

Oliver Lewis, Chairman of Vibrant Energy and Executive Director of GIG said: “We are very excited by Vibrant’s continued growth in capacity to provide green energy solutions to businesses in India, supporting India’s decarbonization. The partnership with Sify Technologies marks a new milestone on Vibrant’s journey of providing green energy and tailored solutions to meet the growing business demand.”

Srini Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy, said: “Vibrant is honored to partner with Sify in their journey to build sustainable data center solutions in the Indian market. Vibrant is looking forward to continuing to work with Sify to support them in their 100% renewable energy goals.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies limited, www.sifytechnologies.com, Sify Infint Spaces Limited and Sify Digital Services Limited are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

About Vibrant Energy

Vibrant Energy’s mission is to lead the transition of corporate & industrial (C&I) customers to a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future. The platform has been delivering on this mission through its extensive project portfolio which currently contains 66MW of operational solar PV projects and an active development pipeline of over 400MW across India. Vibrant Energy a is a majority-owned subsidiary of Blueleaf Energy. Blueleaf Energy is a portfolio company owned by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, operating on a standalone basis.

About Blueleaf Energy

Blueleaf Energy’s mission is to develop, deliver and operate safe, high quality, ethical renewable energy projects, enabling a greener energy mix and lower power bills. Blueleaf Energy specialises in commercial and industrial (C&I), utility scale solar, wind and energy storage solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Blueleaf Energy is developing a pipeline of projects in excess of 6GW, in addition to the historical track record of building 2GW of capacity globally, including over 500MW in the Asia Pacific region. Blueleaf Energy is a portfolio company owned by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), operating on a standalone basis.

About Macquarie’s Green Investment Group

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) is a specialist in green infrastructure principal investment, project development and delivery, green impact advisory and the management of portfolio assets. Its track record, expertise and capability make it a global leader in green investment and development, dedicated to accelerating the green transition. In April 2022, GIG will operate as part of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM). This move will bring together market leading expertise across the energy transition spectrum and connect GIG with the capital of the world’s largest investors to accelerate the green transition and deliver a net zero future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

Sify Technologies Limited

Mr. Praveen Krishna
Investor Relations & Public Relations
+91 44 22540777 (ext.2055)
praveen.krishna@sifycorp.com

20:20 Media

Nikhila Kesavan
+91 9840124036
nikhila.kesavan@2020msl.com

Grayling Investor Relations

Lucia Domville
+1-646284-9416
Lucia.Domville@grayling.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Trump Media Stock Climbs After Truth Social Media App Launches

    Shares of  Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • SoFi to buy Technisys, Volkswagen considering IPO for Porsche, AT&T shuts down 3G network

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down today's trending business headlines, involving SoFi, Technisys, Volkswagen, Porsche, and AT&T.