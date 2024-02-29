Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sify Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = ₹2.0b ÷ (₹69b - ₹26b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Sify Technologies has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Telecom industry average of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Sify Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Sify Technologies .

So How Is Sify Technologies' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Sify Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 4.8%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Sify Technologies has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Sify Technologies' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Sify Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Sify Technologies (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Sify Technologies may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity.

