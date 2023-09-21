Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sify Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = ₹2.4b ÷ (₹57b - ₹22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Sify Technologies has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Telecom industry average of 6.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sify Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sify Technologies here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sify Technologies doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.9% from 11% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Sify Technologies has decreased its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Sify Technologies in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sify Technologies (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

