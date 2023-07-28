The SIG Group AG (VTX:SIGN) Half-Year Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

SIG Group AG (VTX:SIGN) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.2% to CHF23.38 in the week after its latest interim results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of €1.5b and statutory earnings per share of €0.10. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for SIG Group

Following the latest results, SIG Group's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of €3.33b in 2023. This would be a modest 4.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 820% to €0.57. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €3.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.59 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CHF27.95, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on SIG Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF31.59 and the most bearish at CHF25.49 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting SIG Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that SIG Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 20% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.4% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that SIG Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SIG Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with SIG Group (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here