SIG plc's (LON:SHI) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

When close to half the companies operating in the Trade Distributors industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.7x, you may consider SIG plc (LON:SHI) as an attractive investment with its 0.1x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does SIG's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

There hasn't been much to differentiate SIG's and the industry's revenue growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like SIG's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. The latest three year period has also seen a 27% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.5% per year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 7.4% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why SIG is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of SIG's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for SIG (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

