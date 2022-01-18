SIGA Technologies to Participate in Edison Group’s Global Healthcare “Open House” Virtual Conference from January 25-27th, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, announced today that it will be participating in Edison Group’s Open House Event, scheduled to take place virtually this month. SIGA Chief Executive Officer, Phil Gomez, will be presenting and will be available for 1x1 meetings.



For more information on the event and details on how to register, please see below.

Event: Edison Group Global Healthcare Open House Conference 2022

Date: January 25-27th, 2022

Event information

Presentation information: The company presentation will be available on demand on www.edisongroup.com beginning at 7am ET on Wednesday, January 26th. A replay of the presentation will also be available on SIGA’s investor relations page at https://investor.siga.com.

1x1 Meeting Registration: To register for a 1x1 meetings with SIGA, please visit this link.

For any questions about the event or how to register, please reach out to lyonker@edisongroup.com.

About SIGA Technologies:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the US maintains a supply of TPOXX under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in 2018, and was approved by the EMA for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications following vaccination against smallpox in January 2022. In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.

About Edison Group:

Edison is an investment research, investor relations and consulting firm, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is its world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. Edison investment research is widely read by international investors, advisors and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages its core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Laine Yonker, Edison Group

lyonker@edisongroup.com

Michael Crawford, Edison Group

mcrawford@edisongroup.com



