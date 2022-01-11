U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

Sight Diagnostics® and Inter Medico Announce the Health Canada Approval of Sight OLO for Point-of-Care Testing

·4 min read

Approval marks Health Canada's first 5-part differential for Complete Blood Count testing that only requires 2 drops of blood

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sight Diagnostics, the company delivering lab-grade Complete Blood Count (CBC) results in minutes, today announced it has received Health Canada approval to provide Sight OLO® analyzers for point-of-care settings. Through its distribution partner Inter Medico, Sight will bring the first and only 5-part differential CBC testing to emergency departments, hospitals, and other decentralized settings across Canada.

Sight OLO
Sight OLO

Due to the sparsely populated nature of Canada, many small hospitals are spread out throughout the provinces, making decentralized testing critical. With Sight OLO, users draw blood from a finger prick sample and in minutes, receive 5-part differential results that can be used for clinical diagnosis. The analyzer has no maintenance and has a simple cartridge-based setup.

Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound, Ontario was a trial site for Sight OLO and Tom Blashill, Charge Technologist Hematology, commented: "Small, sleek with a super intuitive display Sight OLO is something you'd expect to see in an Apple store. This is not hyperbole; this device delivers accurate and precise results as advertised with minimal effort."

Blashill went on to comment on the ease of use. "For smaller centers like a doctor's office or smaller hospital, this is the perfect fit. The reagents are all embedded in the test kit, so there is no need to store and manage liquid reagents or waste. In short, I would not hesitate to recommend this device as a replacement for traditional CBC analyzers for low volume situations."

"The Health Canada approval for point-of-care testing opens up a wide range of avenues for Sight OLO to be used to support clinicians in making fast, accurate, actionable treatment decisions," said Yossi Pollak, CEO and Cofounder of Sight Diagnostics. "Now anyone, not just hospitals, but nurses, lab technicians, smaller practice physicians, and more, have access to 5-part differential CBC testing."

In April 2021, Sight announced Health Canada approval to provide Sight OLO analyzers to laboratories and this new point-of-care approval expands Sight's market reach even broader throughout Canada to small rural and remote laboratories, hospitals, and health centers. For example, through Sight's partner AA Pharma, psychiatry clinics can leverage Sight OLO to monitor patients' blood who are receiving Clozapine treatment.

For other partners interested in leveraging Sight OLO in remote settings, contact: sales@sightdx.com

*This press release is intended for audiences in Canada. In Canada, Sight OLO received a Medical Device License from Health Canada for use in laboratories and point-of-care use. Outside of Canada, Sight OLO is CE Marked and listed in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods with a point of care indication. For full indications for use and safety information please refer to the Quality and Compliance page at www.sightdx.com.

About Sight Diagnostics

Founded in 2011, Sight Diagnostics aims to transform health systems and patient outcomes through accurate and convenient diagnostic testing. Sight's technology, developed over a decade of research, represents breakthrough innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) sample processing. Sight's latest blood analyzer, OLO, performs a Complete Blood Count, the most commonly ordered blood test worldwide, in just minutes. OLO creates a digital version of a blood sample by capturing more than 1,000 highly detailed images from just two drops of blood obtained from a fingerprick or venous sample. These images are then interpreted by proprietary and fully automated AI algorithms. Sight's first product, ParasightTM, has been used to detect malaria in almost 1 million tests across 24 countries. The company has rapidly growing offices in the US, UK, and Israel. Learn more at www.SightDX.com.

About Inter Medico

Inter Medico specializes in providing leading edge instrumentation and reagent solutions to Canadian customers. We are proud of the success we have achieved over the past 40 years based on our dedicated service and support. Our organization consists of a matrix of front-line support through our bilingual customer support team, a coast-to-coast network of Account Managers and Field Service Engineers. Our technical support team is ready to answer any questions related to our reagents and instrumentation through our bilingual 24-hour, 7 day a week 1-800 hotline. Learn more at www.Inter-Medico.com .

Gabriela Lund
Media Contact
VSC on behalf of Sight Diagnostics
sight@vsc.co

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Sight Diagnostics

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c8149.html

