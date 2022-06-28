U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

Sight Machine recognized as a finalist of 2022 Microsoft Manufacturing & Supply Chain Partner of the Year

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Manufacturing & Supply Chain Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Sight Machine Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Sight Machine Inc.)

Sight Machine and Microsoft have together created a set of scalable solutions and go-to-market programs for the most important tasks in the manufacturing industry. These solutions can be used immediately by both discrete and continuous process manufacturers, requiring only low initial investments and leading to a fast return on investment.

Sight Machine continuously transforms and analyzes all plant data so that manufacturers can focus on improving production. This streaming platform is the breakthrough product for manufacturing data, providing every stakeholder a single, trusted and dynamically updating view of production. Purpose-built over more than a decade to convert unstructured plant data into a standardized data foundation, Sight Machine on Azure continuously analyzes all assets, data sources, and processes, from machine to enterprise level.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Manufacturing & Supply Chain award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to manufacturing & supply chain customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry. In 2021, Sight Machine was also named as a finalist for the Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award.

"Microsoft is leading manufacturing transformation, globally and at an industry level, and it's an honor to work closely with them," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Soberly. "They are driving focus on the most important technical and change management problems for industry and they truly work with a partnership mindset. "Together with Microsoft and its strong ecosystem, we look forward to helping manufacturers unlock new levels of productivity and sustainability."

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the- year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine is the data platform for manufacturing, unlocking plant data to help manufacturers improve profitability, productivity, and sustainability. Using Sight Machine's common data foundation for operations and analysis, manufacturers can make better, faster decisions for improving production performance. Sight Machine's streaming platform continuously analyzes all assets, data sources, and processes, from machine to enterprise level. For more information, please go to sightmachine.com.

Contact: media@sightmachine.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sight-machine-recognized-as-a-finalist-of-2022-microsoft-manufacturing--supply-chain-partner-of-the-year-301576798.html

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

