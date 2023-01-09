U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.90
    +1.13 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.60
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0087 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0091 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8730
    -0.1570 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,204.71
    +224.92 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.46
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Sight Sciences Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Sight Sciences, Inc.
·8 min read
Sight Sciences, Inc.
Sight Sciences, Inc.

Company Also Announces CFO Transition

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announces several Company updates.

Preliminary Revenue Results
The Company is announcing preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $20.4 million to $20.6 million, an increase of 40% compared to the prior year period and a sequential increase of 10% compared to the third quarter of 2022 at the estimated midpoint.

  • Surgical Glaucoma revenues are expected to be in the range of $18.7 million to $18.8 million, an increase of 35% compared to the prior year period and a sequential increase of 10% compared to the third quarter at the estimated midpoint.

  • Dry Eye revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.7 million to $1.8 million, an increase of 130% compared to the prior year period and a sequential increase of 9% compared to the third quarter at the estimated midpoint.

Full year 2022 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $71.2 million to $71.4 million, an increase of 46% compared to the prior year at the estimated midpoint.

  • Surgical Glaucoma revenues are expected to be in the range of $65.5 million to $65.6 million, an increase of 41% compared to the prior year at the estimated midpoint.

  • Dry Eye revenues are expected to be in the range of $5.7 million to $5.8 million, an increase of 134% compared to the prior year at the estimated midpoint.

“We are pleased with the strong performance across our entire business in 2022,” said Paul Badawi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “Our progress this year reinforced that our OMNI® Surgical System, TearCare® System and now our SION™ Surgical Instrument are each category-leading and differentiated solutions with the potential to not only continue taking significant market share but also, and perhaps more importantly, expand very large markets in glaucoma and dry eye. Looking ahead to 2023, we believe that we are well positioned to drive sustained growth through increasing adoption and utilization of our Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye products.”

The Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results are preliminary and subject to the completion of the Company’s 2022 audit. The Company expects to announce complete fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results in March 2023.

CFO Transition
Jesse Selnick, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent successor with the assistance of an independent executive search firm. Jim Rodberg, Sight Sciences’ Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer. To facilitate an orderly transition, Mr. Selnick will provide CFO transition consulting services.

“From the outset when he helped facilitate and invested in Sight Sciences’ Series A financing in 2011, Jesse has shared my strong conviction in our mission and value proposition. This became even more evident when he joined as CFO in 2018,” said Paul Badawi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “His leadership has been instrumental in accomplishing the Company’s many transformative milestones over the past five years. We thank Jesse very much for his partnership and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. I also look forward to working more closely with Jim who, given his tenure at Sight Sciences and broad expertise across a variety of finance roles, is a natural fit to serve as CFO on an interim basis.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jesse for his contributions helping Sight Sciences reach a position of tremendous operational and financial strength. The foundation that Jesse played an integral part in building will continue to support the Company’s innovation and growth over the years to come. And we are pleased to have Jim step in as the interim CFO leading the team he helped build and continues to manage,” added Staffan Encrantz, Chairman of the Sight Sciences Board of Directors.

Jim Rodberg has served as Sight Sciences’ Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller since joining the Company in early 2021. Mr. Rodberg has 17 years of public accounting and company finance leadership experience at Deloitte, St. Jude Medical, Abbott Laboratories and nVent.

Board of Directors Update
Mack Hicks, a Series A investor in Sight Sciences and a Board member since 2011, has stepped down from the Sight Sciences Board of Directors. “I would like to thank Mack for his early identification of our market opportunity, belief in our vision, mission, and founding team, and his steadfast advice and support in the execution of our mission over each of the past 11 years on our board,” said Paul Badawi.

Financial Disclosure Advisory
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The select preliminary, unaudited results described in this press release are estimates only and are subject to revision until the Company reports its full financial and business results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. These estimates are not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of year-end accounting procedures and adjustments, including the execution of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, the completion of the preparation and audit of the Company’s financial statements and the subsequent occurrence or identification of events prior to the formal issuance of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
SION™ is a trademark of Sight Sciences.
© 2022 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s leadership transition, the Company’s ability to execute its strategic vision and drive long-term growth, the strength of the Company’s business and products, and the Company’s projected financial results, and should be evaluated as such. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. Management bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, plans and assumptions affecting the Company’s business and industry, and such statements are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although management believes these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. These cautionary statements should not be construed by you to be exhaustive and are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Better Buy: InMode or Medtronic?

    The medical equipment makers saw their share prices decline in 2022. Which one is more likely to stage a comeback in 2023?

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Lululemon adjusts Q4 earnings and revenue expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lululemon ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Major indices cut Monday gains, Dow turns negative in afternoon session

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down how markets are moving in afternoon trading following Fed commentary.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Grayscale owner's woes could 'severely impact' crypto markets, report claims

    Investors are watching the movements of Digital Currency Group with trepidation, with one report warning that if the firm slides into further financial distress it 'could severely impact crypto markets'.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Reverse Lower; A Few Stocks Break Out But Volume Mixed

    Dow Jones rises to start the earnings season. S&P Global Market Intelligence sees a strong economy in 2023. Retail stocks fall while BBBY pops

  • Tesla stock ‘is now officially oversold,’ strategist says

    Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Director Mark Newton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock, investor sentiment, Elon Musk, and the outlook for Tesla.

  • Why EV Stocks Charged Higher on Monday

    Electric vehicle stocks came to life on Monday morning as the market rose and investors poured back into growth and higher-risk stocks. It didn't hurt that an analyst made positive comments about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), giving bullish investors even the slightest reason to buy a stock that's been crushed in the last few months. Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way jumping as much as 14.4%, while Nio (NYSE: NIO) was up 7.2%, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 3.7%.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.