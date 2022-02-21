U.S. markets closed

Sight Sciences to Participate in the Upcoming Citi Virtual Healthcare Conference

Sight Sciences, Inc.
·2 min read
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform standards of care and improve patients’ lives, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Citi Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Sight Sciences’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat February 23, 2022, at 8:45am PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.sightsciences.com/.

About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform standards of care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is commercially available today as a wearable, office-based thermal eyelid technology that enables the controlled application of localized heat to the eyelids. The Company has a 510(k) pending for the clearance of the TearCare System for an expanded indication for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
© 2022 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:
Shay Smith
Health+Commerce
707.971.9779
shay@healthandcommerce.com

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com


