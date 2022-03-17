SightGlass Vision Joint Venture Begins Operation

EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies initiative accelerates commercialization of innovative myopia management technologies

CHARENTON-LE-PONT, France and SAN RAMON, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies are pleased to announce the finalization of their joint venture agreement for SightGlass Vision. This collaboration of two global vision care leaders accelerates the commercialization of novel spectacle lens technologies to expand the myopia management category. SightGlass Vision’s Diffusion Optics Technology™ incorporates thousands of micro-dots into the lens that softly scatter light to reduce contrast on the retina, which is intended to reduce myopia progression in children.1



“As a global leader with a 30-year track record in myopia research, we have been developing the myopia management category for more than a decade. As such, we are thrilled to see our joint venture with CooperCompanies come to life as SightGlass Vision begins to operate and the first products start to reach the market. Together with eye care professionals, we will be able to grow awareness about existing solutions and improve access to technologies that can help children today and in their future lives,” said Norbert Gorny, co-Chief Operating Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

“We are excited to begin this joint venture with EssilorLuxottica to grow the overall myopia management category. Adding spectacle lenses with SightGlass Vision technology to our portfolio of myopia management products translates into better eyesight and brighter lives for countless children. SightGlass Vision’s commitment to clinically based performance fits well with CooperVision, which has conducted the world’s longest-running myopia management clinical study and is committed to establishing myopia management as a standard of care for affected children,” said Dan McBride, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at CooperCompanies.

The last several decades have seen a steady rise in the prevalence of myopia worldwide, notably under the effect of lifestyle changes. Today affecting 2.6 billion people globally, it is estimated that nearly 5 billion people – half the world’s population – will be myopic by 2050.2 Myopia is the leading cause of visual impairment in children and, over time, may contribute to an increased risk of developing permanent vision impairment, including macular degeneration, retinal detachment, cataract and glaucoma, and blindness associated with high myopia.3

1 Spectacles with SightGlass Vision Diffusion Optics Technology™ are not approved for sale within the United States.

EssilorLuxottica EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 180,000 employees. In 2021, the Company generated consolidated pro forma revenue of Euro 21.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com About

CooperCompanies CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com



