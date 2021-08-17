Sightline Payments Announces $1 Billion+ Valuation

Fintech Investor Bill Foley's Cannae Holdings Leads $244 Million Round, Makes Sightline First Nevada-based Fintech Unicorn

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightline Payments today announced the completion of a $244 million round valuing the company at over $1 billion. With this capital raise, Sightline becomes Nevada's first fintech unicorn—one of roughly 700 startups worldwide to ever earn a $1 billion+ valuation as a private company.

In addition to Cannae Holdings, this funding round included existing investors Genting Group, Point Break Capital Management, and founding investor Walter Kortschak.

Gaming is one of America's last cash-centric businesses, with hundreds of billions of dollars running through casinos annually. Sightline Payments was founded over a decade ago by Omer Sattar, Tom Sears, and Kirk Sanford to give consumers a way to safely and securely fund their online gaming experience, starting with New Jersey's launch of online gaming in 2013. Sightline has helped power the exponential growth of sports betting after the Supreme Court overturned the Federal ban in 2018 and continues to lead the industry in innovation by launching cashless gaming in brick-and-mortar casinos.

"Sightline has continuously risen to meet the changing needs of the casino gaming industry. As we strive to help lead the digital transformation of the patron experience in our vertical, we are humbled to become Nevada's first FinTech unicorn," said Sightline Co-founder Omer Sattar. "Financial Services has historically not embraced the legal, regulated gaming industry, but thanks to the innovations Sightline has fostered in the market, gaming is clearly poised for an omni-channel cashless revolution."

"After seeing Sightline's groundbreaking technology firsthand at the recent launch of Resorts World Las Vegas, I am more bullish than ever about Sightline's ability to be at the forefront of the digital transformation afoot in the North American gaming, sports, and entertainment ecosystem," said Cannae Holdings Chairman William P. Foley II. "I look forward to helping Sightline continue their tremendous growth."

"The Sightline team has reached new heights to provide innovative solutions to drive our industry forward," said Sightline CEO Joe Pappano. "Our investors' continued faith in our business will enable us to execute our vision of transforming payments in the casino gaming and hospitality industry."

This $244 million round is Sightline's second round in 2021. Sightline closed an earlier $100 million funding round in April, which also included an investment by Searchlight Capital Partners. Building upon Sightline's growth in the gaming and hospitality sectors, Sightline recently acquired JOINGO, the casino gaming industry's top mobile engagement and loyalty platform.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Sightline in connection with the round, with a team led by M&A partner David Beller.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments is the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market's leading digital payments provider and mobile app developer. Sightline leverages cutting-edge technology to apply modern solutions to a traditionally cash-based industry projected to grow to more than $150 billion in the next few years. Sightline's Play+ solution gives consumers a safe, secure, and responsible way to fund their online and in-person gaming activities and enables casinos to offer cashless wagering options across the entire property. With more than 1.5 million accounts and 70+ partners across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets, Sightline is uniquely positioned to transform the traditional gaming landscape. Learn more at SightlinePayments.com.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services, Fidelity National Financial, and Black Knight, Inc. Cannae's current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., which completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds approximately 68 Million shares of Dun & Bradstreet or an approximately 16% interest. Cannae's second principal holding is Ceridian, which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 12 Million shares of Ceridian representing an approximately 8.0% interest. Cannae holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 7.5% of Paysafe, as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants. Cannae also holds approximately 50 million shares, or approximately 9.6%, of Alight, Inc, as well as 8 million Alight warrants.

