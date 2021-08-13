U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Sights set on global leadership: digidip and Yieldkit together ignite new stage in Affiliate Marketing

·5 min read

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In January, Waterland Private Equity joined Yieldkit, a leading platform for content monetization and for performance and affiliate marketing, as the majority owner. Since then, Waterland has bundled its affiliate and performance marketing activities under YK Group GmbH. Now digidip, a specialist in premium content monetization, has become the second company to join the group. The two affiliated companies digidip and Yieldkit complement each other's portfolios and are broadening the scope of their leading global market positions in the areas of commerce content and affiliate marketing even further.

Daniel Neuhaus, CEO Yieldkit. &#xa9;Raimar von Wienskowski
Daniel Neuhaus, CEO Yieldkit.

Together, digidip and Yieldkit generated €2.4 billion in global e-commerce revenues for advertisers in 2020. The duo is already the market leader in Europe and among the top three in the USA.

"We are truly delighted to welcome digidip, the market leader in content monetization for premium publishers, to the group. digidip is one of the few companies from Germany that is also among the top players on the affiliate market, especially in the USA, Great Britain and France," said Daniel Neuhaus, CEO of Yieldkit and the YK Group. "Merging our areas of expertise is a real milestone for us and will contribute toward our goal of becoming the world's number one provider of commerce content, an increasingly important topic for publishers."

Yieldkit is a content monetization technology platform specializing in commerce content and in affiliate and performance marketing. The company bridges the gap between content and commerce, connecting 5,000 publishers and 72 networks with 50,000 advertisers in more than 160 countries. Matching is done using turnkey solutions with machine learning for contextual and semantic targeting. Moreover, five APIs support any publishers who want even more flexibility and custom integrations.

Sabrina Spielberger, founder and CEO of digidip: "We are thrilled to have found a technologically strong partner in Yieldkit who shares our vision of permanently equipping publishers with innovative and smart tools that will take their monetization and analytics to the next level. The use of the combined expertise and power of both technologies will enable them to achieve far higher conversions and make better decisions for their content."

Sabrina Spielberger founded digidip in Berlin in 2013. The affiliate marketing company specializes in content and performance analysis and offers technology products for content monetization, especially in the premium publisher segment. More than 100 networks serving more than 40,000 advertisers worldwide are connected to the meta network. Every day, digidip refers more than four million users from publishing offers to online stores. digidip is active in 40 countries worldwide; the most important markets include the USA, Germany, Great Britain and France.

Dr. Carsten Rahlfs, managing partner at Waterland: "The participation in digidip is an important step that not only strengthens the position of our portfolio company Yieldkit as a leading technology platform for performance and affiliate marketing, but also aims to drive the further growth of the group. The partnership with digidip marks the first important milestone in our joint buy-and-build strategy, and we are confident that we will significantly advance our goal of market leadership with further acquisitions this year."

About Yieldkit:
Yieldkit is a technology platform for performance and affiliate marketing that unites content and commerce, now connecting 5,000 publishers and 50,000 advertisers together worldwide. Yieldkit utilizes a proprietary machine learning technology for matching that analyzes publishers' text-based content in order to link specific terms and keywords approved by the publisher to suitable e-commerce offerings and advertised services. Publishers are able to better monetize their content, while advertisers derive benefit from high-performance native text links. Yieldkit was founded in Hamburg in 2009 by Oliver Krohne, who remains a shareholder along with CEO Daniel Neuhaus, investor Lars Hinrichs and Waterland Private Equity. Based in Hamburg, Yieldkit currently has 35 employees. www.yieldkit.com

About digidip:
digidip is a leading global content and performance analytics network and a market leader in premium content monetization. The affiliate company's meta-network offers publishers access to the most important networks and advertisers worldwide while focusing on the USA, Germany, and Great Britain. Using its proprietary technology, digidip cuts through the complexities involved in dealing with the thousands of brands, the various technologies, and the multitude of advertising formats that are a part of performance marketing. The company was founded by Sabrina Spielberger in Berlin in 2013 and has since won several awards in the startup scene, including ninth place in the Gründerszene Wachstumsranking, first place in the IT, internet, software, and services sector of the Focus-Business Wachstumschampions, and thirty-fourth place in the "FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies". https://digidip.net/

About Waterland:
Waterland is an independent private equity investment group that supports businesses in realizing their growth ambitions. With substantial financial resources and industry expertise, Waterland enables its portfolio companies to achieve accelerated growth both organically and through acquisitions. Waterland has offices in the Netherlands (Bussum), Belgium (Antwerp), France (Paris), Germany (Hamburg and Munich), Poland (Warsaw), the UK (Manchester), Ireland (Dublin), Denmark (Copenhagen), and Switzerland (Zurich), and currently manages more than eight billion Euro equity. Since its founding in 1999, Waterland has consistently achieved above-average investment performance with its investments. Globally, Waterland holds rank four in the HEC/Dow Jones Private Equity Performance Ranking (December 2019) as well as ranked eighth in the Preqin Consistent Performers in Global Private Equity & Venture Capital Report among global private equity firms. In addition, Real Deals has awarded Waterland the title "Pan-European House of the Year 2020". www.waterland.de

Press Contact Yieldkit:
Susanne Weller
T: +49 172 308 41 36
E: s.weller@weller-media.com

Press Contact Waterland:
Florian Bergmann
T: +49 89 2000 30 30
E: waterland@iwk-cp.com

Sabrina Spielberger, CEO digidip
Sabrina Spielberger, CEO digidip
YIELDKIT Logo (PRNewsfoto/YIELDKIT)
YIELDKIT Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sights-set-on-global-leadership-digidip-and-yieldkit-together-ignite-new-stage-in-affiliate-marketing-301355036.html

SOURCE Yieldkit

