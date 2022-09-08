U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

SIGMA-ALDRICH AND GENOWAY EXPAND THEIR CRISPR/CAS9 STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

·3 min read

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and LYON, France, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), a leading science and technology company and provider of genome editing research tools, and genOway the leading company in the preclinical research model space, today announced a new structure to their 2018 strategic alliance in the CRISPR/Cas9 field.

genOway/Together we science better
genOway/Together we science better

 

  • genOway will continue leading the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR patent portfolio in the field of rodent animals, which includes the creation of genetically modified rodent animals and all rodent cells derived from these genetically modified rodent animals, and the genetic manipulation of rodent embryonic stem cells and rodent embryos to create genetically modified rodent animals. genOway has worldwide exclusivity in that area, which covers all commercial applications and includes the rights to sublicense to third parties for all business areas.

  • Sigma-Aldrich will lead the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR patent portfolio, including products and services, outside the field of rodent animals and in particular in the field of mammalian cells, including the sublicensing of rights to third parties for all business areas. genOway has however also been granted extended non-exclusive rights complementary to those in the field of rodent animals so that genOway can offer products and services for research applications on all mammalian cells, including rodent cells. For example, genOway clients can perform research studies, sell preclinical services or distribute products using the products or services purchased from genOway.

  • Both companies will collaborate to offer "one-stop shop" CRISPR sublicensing solutions, providing Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR IP rights for both mammalian cells and the rodent animal field.

"CRISPR technology is a core competency for Sigma-Aldrich, which has 17 years' experience with providing genome editing research tools, spanning discovery to manufacturing. Together with genOway, Sigma-Aldrich desires to make available the best research models to pharmaceutical and biotech industries as well as academic laboratories, to best accelerate their research, shorten drug development timelines to enable such researchers to develop solutions for previously untreatable diseases in faster and more targeted ways. We will continue to play an active role, responsibly and ethically, in ensuring that scientists have access to the Sigma's CRISPR technologies. This improved collaboration will ease the access to Sigma's CRISPR technologies and increase the value created by our licensing relationships," says Christopher Arnot, Sigma's Director Business Development and Licensing, Gene Editing & Novel Modalities.

"Sigma's CRISPR technologies are essential tools for the development of highly valuable preclinical models, and the Sigma IP portfolio has become central to CRISPR/Cas9-based eukaryotic genome-editing applications. This improved alliance should enable genOway and Sigma to better serve their clients and consequently strongly support innovation in the preclinical field," says Alexandre Fraichard, CEO of genOway.

 

About genOway

Founded in 1999, genOway is a biotechnology company whose goal is to accelerate innovation in medical research by providing researchers and industry with the best research tools. The company specializes in the design, development and commercialization of genetically modified preclinical models, mice, rats and cell lines.

With more than 20 years of expertise in custom-designed models, and a technology platform consisting of exclusive worldwide licenses (CRISPR/Cas9, Smash), genOway has developed, as of 2018, a catalog of ready-to-use "humanized" models for immuno-oncology research and immunotherapies.

Based in Lyon, France, genOway operates in more than 28 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. Among its customers are 380 institutions including the most prestigious academic research laboratories, and 170 life sciences companies, including 17 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

genOway is listed on Euronext Paris - Code: ALGEN - ISIN Code: FR0004053510

For more information: www.genoway.com

Contact: media@genoway.com

The information contained in this communication may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual achievements may differ materially from those anticipated in this information due to risk factors relating to the Company. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732533/genOway_Logo.jpg.

