SIGMA America Announces NAB Show Activity, and SIGMA + Atomos Show Specials

Ronkonkoma, NY --News Direct-- SIGMA CORPORATION OF AMERICA

SIGMA Corporation of America, a leading camera and lens manufacturer for both photography and cinema applications, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 NAB Show, running April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. SIGMA technical experts will be on hand to discuss the full product line, SIGMA CINE Ambassador Graham Sheldon will be speaking, and SIGMA + Atomos Creativity bundles are being announced at the event.

SIGMA America CINE Technical Specialists will be available to speak with guests at the B&H Photo Video Audio Booth #C8317 throughout the expo. SIGMA will have the full CINE product line on display here, including the new 65mm T1.5 FF High Speed Prime and 65mm T2.5 FF Classic Prime, as well as SIGMA fp series cameras; along with a sampling of Art, Sports and Contemporary lenses, including the new 17mm F4 DG DN | Contemporary and 50mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary "I series" lenses.

SIGMA lenses and cameras will also be on display in booths throughout the show floor, including Atlas #C6230, Atomos #C4135, DJI #C3350, Kinefinity #7035, Panasonic #C3308, and Smallrig #C6545.

SIGMA America CINE Ambassador Graham Sheldon will be presenting "New Options for Camera 2 Cloud Workflows" at the Remote Production Conference on Monday, April 17 from 3:00-4:15PM PDT, and again on Tuesday, April 18 in three sessions running between 9:30AM PDT and Noon PDT. These sessions will explore remote and streaming workflows employing SIGMA fp series cameras paired with the Atomos Ninja V/V+ and Atomos Connect.

Additionally, SIGMA America and Atomos are jointly announcing special bundle pricing on SIGMA fp series cameras and select Atomos products, including the Ninja V/V+ and Connect. Starting with the launch of the NAB Show on April 15, 2023 and running until June 15 through authorized retailers, these SIGMA + Atomos bundles offer powerful solutions for filmmakers including 4K ProRes RAW output and Atomos Cloud for streaming and instant backup at great savings. Full program details and bundle options are available at:

Story continues

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/atomos-bundles

"NAB Show is always very special for SIGMA America, as we get to connect with so many talented video professionals who have come to trust SIGMA cameras and lenses for their work," says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of SIGMA Corporation of America. "Our expanding presence and influence in the filmmaking industry can be seen by how many industry partners are showcasing SIGMA gear, from our CINE lenses to our fp cameras, to our new bundle partnership with Atomos."

To learn more about SIGMA CINE Products visit:

http://www.sigmacine.com/

The NAB Show Logo

###

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA CINE lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA CINE lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with over 35 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow SIGMA America on social media.

SIGMA Photo: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SIGMA CINE: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Contact Details

SIGMA

+1 631-201-7381

SIGMA.PR@sigmaphoto.com

Company Website

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/sigma-america-announces-nab-show-activity-and-sigma-atomos-show-specials-905439473