Sigma Announces 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for full-frame Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras; Learn and Preorder at B&H

·4 min read

Sigma has added the 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for to the I-Series of compact primes

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share the release of Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for full-frame Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras. The widest I-series lens to date, this compact prime shares the f/2 aperture and distinct craftsmanship of its predecessors while expanding coverage to include landscape, cityscape, and astrophotography. Wide, bright, and light, it is equally useful as a video lens, and particularly well suited for handheld vlogging and livestreaming.

Sigma announced 20mm f/2 DG DN Lens for full-frame L and Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras. Widest I-series lens to date

Optically, the new lens consists of 13 elements arranged in 11 groups, including one F Low Dispersion (FLD), one Special Low Dispersion (SLD), and three aspherical elements. Distortion is minimal, imaging is sharp, and bokeh is smooth. On an APS-C format camera, 20mm turns into a 30mm-equivalent focal length. You can get as close as 8.7 inches from your subject for creative close-ups, a 1:6.7 magnification ratio.

Sigma 20mm f/2 Lens for Sony E mount mirrorless cameras
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1686859-REG/sigma_20mm_f_2_dg_dn.html

Key Features

  • Sony E & Leica L Mounts/Full-Frame Format

  • Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22

  • One SLD and One FLD Element

  • Three Aspherical Elements

  • Minimum Focus Distance: 8.7"

  • Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

  • All-Metal Body and Internal Parts

  • Durable, Weather-Sealed Construction

The seventh of Sigma's I-series of lenses, the new prime shares a number of stylish and functional design features with previous models, including an all-metal construction, manual aperture ring, and knurled controls. Similarly, it measures just under 3 inches in either direction and weighs 13.1 ounces, making it an easy travel companion whether shooting stills or video. A metal lens hood and magnetic lens cap are included, adding yet another layer of functional elegance. Its mount is dust and splash resistant, while its front accepts 62mm filters.

The L-Mount version of the lens offers the ability to choose between Linear and Non-linear manual focusing, an option that future firmware updates may bring to existing I-series L-Mount lenses.

Sigma Adds 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary to I-Series Lens
https://youtu.be/5znnNWygW_o

Learn more with B&H Explora blog post
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sigma-adds-20mm-f2-dg-dn-contemporary-to-i-series-lenses

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&amp;H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&amp;H Photo)
B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-announces-20mm-f2-dg-dn-contemporary-lens-for-full-frame-sony-e-mount-mirrorless-cameras-learn-and-preorder-at-bh-301478350.html

SOURCE B&H Photo

