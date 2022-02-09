Sigma Announces 20mm F2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for full-frame Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras; Learn and Preorder at B&H

Sigma has added the 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for to the I-Series of compact primes

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share the release of Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for full-frame Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras. The widest I-series lens to date, this compact prime shares the f/2 aperture and distinct craftsmanship of its predecessors while expanding coverage to include landscape, cityscape, and astrophotography. Wide, bright, and light, it is equally useful as a video lens, and particularly well suited for handheld vlogging and livestreaming.

Sigma announced 20mm f/2 DG DN Lens for full-frame L and Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras. Widest I-series lens to date

Optically, the new lens consists of 13 elements arranged in 11 groups, including one F Low Dispersion (FLD), one Special Low Dispersion (SLD), and three aspherical elements. Distortion is minimal, imaging is sharp, and bokeh is smooth. On an APS-C format camera, 20mm turns into a 30mm-equivalent focal length. You can get as close as 8.7 inches from your subject for creative close-ups, a 1:6.7 magnification ratio.

Sigma 20mm f/2 Lens for Sony E mount mirrorless cameras

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1686859-REG/sigma_20mm_f_2_dg_dn.html

Key Features

Sony E & Leica L Mounts/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22

One SLD and One FLD Element

Three Aspherical Elements

Minimum Focus Distance: 8.7"

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

All-Metal Body and Internal Parts

Durable, Weather-Sealed Construction

The seventh of Sigma's I-series of lenses, the new prime shares a number of stylish and functional design features with previous models, including an all-metal construction, manual aperture ring, and knurled controls. Similarly, it measures just under 3 inches in either direction and weighs 13.1 ounces, making it an easy travel companion whether shooting stills or video. A metal lens hood and magnetic lens cap are included, adding yet another layer of functional elegance. Its mount is dust and splash resistant, while its front accepts 62mm filters.

Story continues

The L-Mount version of the lens offers the ability to choose between Linear and Non-linear manual focusing, an option that future firmware updates may bring to existing I-series L-Mount lenses.

Sigma Adds 20mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary to I-Series Lens

https://youtu.be/5znnNWygW_o

Learn more with B&H Explora blog post

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sigma-adds-20mm-f2-dg-dn-contemporary-to-i-series-lenses

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-announces-20mm-f2-dg-dn-contemporary-lens-for-full-frame-sony-e-mount-mirrorless-cameras-learn-and-preorder-at-bh-301478350.html

SOURCE B&H Photo