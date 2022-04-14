U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.64
    +11.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,859.68
    +295.09 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,621.94
    -21.64 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.79
    -1.46 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.10
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.27 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7000
    +0.0130 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6710
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,210.60
    +1,326.72 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.77
    -5.66 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.15
    +18.35 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Sigma Labs to Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SGLB

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 /Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs Chairman Mark Ruport, CEO Jacob Brunsberg, and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Tuesday April 26, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8470

Conference ID:

13728947

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542918&tp_key=8fae7f8871and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 10, 2022.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13728947

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697491/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-First-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-April-26-2022-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

Recommended Stories

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Sending TSM Stock Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. TSM stock rose on the news.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Don't Wait For a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are On Sale

    There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.

  • Citigroup Profit Drops 46%. But the Stock Rises as Earnings Top Forecasts.

    Trading revenue in the first quarter at Citigroup declines slightly. The bank also posts a 32% drop in investment banking and corporate lending revenue.

  • Rite Aid Stock Jumps. The Outlook Impressed Investors.

    The pharmacy chain operator said revenue for the full year will be up to $23.5 billion, higher than the Street's prediction of $21.41 billion.

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Is Falling.

    Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. The bank repurchased 110.1 million shares, of $6 billion, of common stock in the first quarter.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.

  • Better Telecom Dividend Stock Post-Spinoff: AT&T or Verizon?

    The ongoing changes at AT&T (NYSE: T) continue to alter the competitive battle between it and its largest competitor, Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Amid the spinoff of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), AT&T's lower stock price has changed the competitive dynamic between the two companies. The end of AT&T's Dividend Aristocrat status made Verizon's dividend more attractive to many because of its certainty.

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 stumbles as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Top Estimates On Optum Expansion; UNH Stock Rises

    UnitedHealth earnings topped views, fueled by its Optum unit. The Dow Jones component raised full-year guidance. UNH stock rose slightly.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • 1 High-Conviction Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Deutsche Bank recently became the first major bank to forecast a U.S. recession in late 2023, though its Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti did note that timing a downturn is very difficult. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is also the world's most popular cloud computing platform, and it captured 33% market share in the fourth quarter of 2021, more than Microsoft Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud combined.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Citigroup profit sinks 46% on loan loss provisions, dealmaking slump

    Citigroup Inc posted a 46% plunge in first-quarter profit on Thursday as it took hits from provisions for Russia-related losses, a slump in underwriting fees and higher expenses. Citi - the most global of the U.S. banks - added $1.9 billion to its reserves in the quarter to prepare for losses from direct exposures in Russia and the economic impact of the Ukraine war. That pushed credit costs to $755 million, a contrast with the $2.1 billion benefit a year ago when it freed up loss reserves built during the COVID-19 pandemic.