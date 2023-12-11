Is Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading At A 46% Discount?

Key Insights

Sigma Lithium's estimated fair value is US$54.56 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Sigma Lithium's US$29.43 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

The CA$38.50 analyst price target for SGML is 29% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$218.6m CA$493.0m CA$659.0m CA$785.8m CA$896.8m CA$991.5m CA$1.07b CA$1.14b CA$1.20b CA$1.25b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.24% Est @ 14.13% Est @ 10.56% Est @ 8.06% Est @ 6.31% Est @ 5.08% Est @ 4.22% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$194 CA$390 CA$464 CA$492 CA$499 CA$491 CA$472 CA$446 CA$417 CA$386

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$4.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.2b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = CA$12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$12b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$3.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$8.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$29.4, the company appears quite good value at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sigma Lithium as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.067. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sigma Lithium

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Sigma Lithium, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sigma Lithium you should be aware of.

