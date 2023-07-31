Sigma Lithium Corporation's (NASDAQ:SGML) biggest owners are private equity firms who got richer after stock soared 8.4% last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Sigma Lithium indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

53% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutions own 25% of Sigma Lithium

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$395m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sigma Lithium.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sigma Lithium?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sigma Lithium does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sigma Lithium's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Sigma Lithium is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is A10 Investimentos Ltda. with 44% of shares outstanding. Fitpart Fund Administration Services Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 5.0% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sigma Lithium

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Sigma Lithium Corporation. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$143m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sigma Lithium. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 44% stake in Sigma Lithium. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.2%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Sigma Lithium has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

