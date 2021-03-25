Sigma's fp L is a tiny full-frame camera with a 61-megapixel sensor

Sigma has unveiled what it calls the "world's smallest and lightest single lens mirrorless camera," a claim that's easy to believe by looking at it. The fp L is not only tiny, but has 61-megapixel full-frame sensor, making it one of the highest-resolution full-frame models available next to Sony's A7R IV. In fact, it might share the same or a similar Sony sensor, given that it has the same resolution spec.

With the fp L, Sigma has also introduced hybrid phase-detect autofocus and what it describes as "high precision" contrast autofocus. That's a big step up from the contrast-detect system it had on past cameras like the full-frame fp. That system will allow for "smooth, fast and accurate autofocus" for tracking moving subjects, both for photos and video. It also includes eye-detect autofocus and subject tracking.

Speaking of video, the fp L can handle 8-bit 4K 30 fps video internally, or let you capture the same resolution externally in RAW to an external recorder or as 12-bit CinemaDNG files to an SSD. The latter is a very interesting option, as few (if any) cameras, apart from some of Blackmagic Design's models, let you capture video directly to an external drive. You also get features like true 24p video (not 23.97 fps), along with zebras, focus peaking and a waveform display to help you evaluate exposure. You can also shoot DCI 4K (4,096 x 2,160) but only to an external recorder.

Other features include USB-C charging while the camera is on, webcam support, and a "crop zoom" feature that lets you zoom in at up to 5 times by cropping in on the high-resolution sensor — again, a feature we've only really seen on smartphones, not cameras.

Along with the fp L, Sigma unveiled the optional EVF-11 viewfinder designed for it. It gives you a 3.69-million dot OLED viewfinder with a large eyepiece cushion and it tilts forward or upward by 90 degrees. It attaches to the USB-C port but offers a USB-C passthrough in case you're using an external SSD, but there's no SSD passthrough — so you can't use the EVF and an external recorder at the same time.

The Sigma fp L arrives in mid-April for $2,499, a price that sounds very reasonable given the specs. The optional viewfinder will arrive at the same time for $699.