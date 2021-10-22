U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.54
    -7.24 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,690.17
    +87.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,077.45
    -138.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.45
    -7.73 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    +1.09 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4900
    -0.4980 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,612.17
    -1,955.14 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

SigmaTron International, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SigmaTron International, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, previously announced in a press release on September 29, 2021 that its Special Meeting of stockholders that was scheduled on that day had been adjourned without conducting any business due to insufficient shareholder votes represented by proxy or in person to constitute a quorum of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The meeting was rescheduled to reconvene at 10:00 a.m., Central Daylight Time, on October 22, 2021, to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 8, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Company did not change the record date for the Special Meeting. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021 were entitled to vote at the reconvened Special Meeting.

Gary R. Fairhead, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SigmaTron International, Inc. stated, “I am pleased to report that a quorum was present at the meeting today with proxies representing 54.62% of the Company’s outstanding stock voted. Regarding Proposal 1 to approve the issuance to the stockholders of Wagz as merger consideration pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger as described in the Proxy Statement, 87.3% of votes were cast in favor of the Proposal. Regarding Proposal 2 to approve the adoption of the SigmaTron International, Inc. 2021 Employee Stock Option Plan, 83.4% of the votes were cast in favor of the Proposal. Accordingly, both Proposals passed with significant majorities.

I would like to thank the stockholders for their support of the Wagz transaction and both related Proposals. Please note that while both Proposals passed, the closing of the Wagz transaction remains subject to satisfying all conditions to closing set forth in the Agreement and Plan of Merger, for both Wagz and the Company, as described in further detail in the Proxy Statement. We expect that a conclusion will be reached no later than the end of the calendar year.”

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the pending Wagz acquisition and the conditions to closing the acquisition. Words such as “continue,” “anticipate,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company’s plans, actions and actual results could differ materially. Such statements should be evaluated in the context of the direct and indirect risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business including, but not necessarily limited to, the risks inherent in any merger, acquisition or business combination, the Company’s continued dependence on certain significant customers; the continued market acceptance of products and services offered by the Company and its customers; pricing pressures from the Company’s customers, suppliers and the market; the activities of competitors, some of which may have greater financial or other resources than the Company; the variability of the Company’s operating results; the results of long-lived assets impairment testing; the ability to achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions as well as the expenses of acquisitions; the collection of aged account receivables; the variability of the Company’s customers’ requirements; the availability and cost of necessary components and materials; the ability of the Company and its customers to keep current with technological changes within its industries; regulatory compliance, including conflict minerals; the continued availability and sufficiency of the Company’s credit arrangements, including the phase-out of LIBOR; the ability to meet the Company’s financial and restrictive covenants under its loan agreements; changes in U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese or Taiwanese regulations affecting the Company’s business; the turmoil in the global economy and financial markets; the spread of COVID-19 and variants which has threatened the Company’s financial stability by causing a decrease in consumer spending, has negatively affected global economies, caused a disruption to the Company’s global supply chain, and caused the Company to incur government mandated closures of factories or reduced production tied to lower staffing; the stability of the U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese and Taiwanese economic, labor and political systems and conditions; currency exchange fluctuations; and the ability of the Company to manage its growth. These and other factors which may affect the Company’s future business and results of operations are identified throughout the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as risk factors, may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak as of the date of such filings, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements in light of future events or otherwise unless otherwise required by law.

For Further Information Contact:
SigmaTron International, Inc.
Linda K. Frauendorfer
1-800-700-9095


Recommended Stories

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Should You Investigate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) At US$1,497?

    Shopify Inc. ( NYSE:SHOP ) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As...

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Want to Play the Trump SPAC? Consider the Warrants.

    The wild, Reddit-fueled trading in Digital World Acquisition — better known as the Trump SPAC — has left the company’s warrants as a cheap play on the surging stock. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media business, popped 91%, or $41.38, to $86.88 in heavy trading Friday after rising more than fourfold on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition ‘s warrants (DWACW), which can be exercised at $11.50 a share, were up 170%, or $19.30, to $30.59 in trading Friday.

  • Snap shares plummet over 20% after q3 revenue miss

    Mark Shmulik, Bernstein VP, US Internet joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on Snap earnings.

  • Intel stock heads for worst day in a year after earnings cause margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in almost exactly a year Friday after the chip maker's earnings report showed lower profit margins that are expected to last for years.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.