U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.11
    -11.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,759.89
    -119.49 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.01
    -18.24 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.88
    -7.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.61
    +1.47 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0370 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9320
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,304.96
    -1,542.00 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.16
    -54.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.92
    +3.71 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SigmaTron International, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today reported revenues and earnings for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

Revenues increased to $85.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 from $60.5 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Net income for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $8,796,716 compared to a net loss of $900,666 for the same period in the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, were $2.06 and $2.02, respectively, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.21 each for the same quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Commenting on SigmaTron’s first quarter, fiscal 2022 results, Gary R. Fairhead, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said, “I am pleased to report an excellent quarter to start fiscal 2022. Our pre-tax profits were $9,553,661 and included the forgiveness of our Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Loan (“PPP Loan”) in the amount of $6,282,973 during the quarter, which was announced on July 13, 2021. Excluding the forgiveness of the PPP Loan, we recorded pre-tax profits of $3,270,688 and revenue of $85.7 million. The quarterly operating results and revenues are a record for SigmaTron.

“As previously reported, our backlog had hit an all time high and these results are driven by the significant increase we have experienced in topline growth. Each of our customers was affected differently by the COVID pandemic. Some experienced significant and unanticipated increases in demand while others are still recovering. However, it does seem that the implementation of the vaccine program has unleashed some pent-up demand from the prior year and our customers are benefitting. The ability to achieve this quarterly revenue number, given the electronic component marketplace and the continuing pandemic challenges, is a testimony to what an excellent job our operating teams were able to execute during the first quarter.

“While our backlog remains strong, we continue to face continuing challenges on the supply chain side. Semiconductor products, in particular, remain difficult to locate and often are purchased at a premium. We have seen several customers start to push out orders, but other customers continue to ramp up and push for more product. It’s difficult to predict how this will sort itself out going forward. The one thing that seems probable is that the shortage of certain components will be with us through calendar 2022 and perhaps part or all of 2023. All of this, of course, is dependent upon a continuing strong economy, which we have experienced so far during calendar 2021. The continuing trade war with China also creates uncertainty and it’s hard to predict how that will play itself out as well. On the customer side, several of our new customers have started to ramp up and we see our revenue growing with them going forward, especially in the safety and renewable energy markets.

“Finally, on July 21, 2021, we signed a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger to acquire Wagz, Inc., a privately-held pet technology company, in a merger transaction. On September 8, 2021 a proxy statement was mailed to stockholders announcing a Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on September 29, 2021 with regard to the transaction for submission to our stockholders and hope to close the transaction shortly thereafter. We continue to believe the upside is significant for the stockholders of SigmaTron.”

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Biên Hòa City, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan.

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “anticipate,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company’s plans, actions and actual results could differ materially. Such statements should be evaluated in the context of the direct and indirect risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business including, but not necessarily limited to, the Company’s continued dependence on certain significant customers; the continued market acceptance of products and services offered by the Company and its customers; pricing pressures from the Company’s customers, suppliers and the market; the activities of competitors, some of which may have greater financial or other resources than the Company; the variability of the Company’s operating results; the results of long-lived assets impairment testing; the ability to achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions; the collection of aged account receivables; the variability of the Company’s customers’ requirements; the availability and cost of necessary components and materials; the ability of the Company and its customers to keep current with technological changes within its industries; regulatory compliance, including conflict minerals; the continued availability and sufficiency of the Company’s credit arrangements, including the phase-out of LIBOR; the ability to meet the Company’s financial covenant; changes in U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese or Taiwanese regulations affecting the Company’s business; the turmoil in the global economy and financial markets; the spread of COVID-19 (commonly known as “Coronavirus”) which has threatened the Company’s financial stability by causing a decrease in consumer revenues, caused a disruption to the Company’s global supply chain, caused plant closings or reduced operations thus reducing output at those facilities; the stability of the U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese and Taiwanese economic, labor and political systems and conditions; currency exchange fluctuations; and the ability of the Company to manage its growth. These and other factors which may affect the Company’s future business and results of operations are identified throughout the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as risk factors, may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak as of the date of such filings, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements in light of future events or otherwise unless otherwise required by law.

Financial tables follow…

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2021

2020

Net sales

85,739,434

60,524,956

Cost of products sold

76,156,956

56,252,765

Gross profit

9,582,478

4,272,191

Selling and administrative expenses

6,111,015

5,059,525

Operating income (loss)

3,471,463

(787,334

)

Gain on extinguishment of long-term debt

(6,282,973

)

-

Other expense

200,775

334,166

Income (loss) before income tax

9,553,661

(1,121,500

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

756,945

(220,834

)

Net income (loss)

$

8,796,716

$

(900,666

)

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$

2.06

$

(0.21

)

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution

$

2.02

$

(0.21

)

Weighted average number of common equivalent

shares outstanding - assuming dilution

4,353,912

4,250,986

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 31,

April 30,

2021

2021

Assets:

Current assets

164,721,162

$

141,553,863

Machinery and equipment-net

35,328,032

34,186,918

Deferred income taxes

1,685,937

1,647,143

Intangibles

1,909,627

1,996,749

Other assets

13,943,235

14,788,734

Total assets

$

217,587,993

$

194,173,407

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Current liabilities

97,583,914

$

85,315,249

Long-term obligations

50,624,910

48,309,097

Stockholders' equity

69,379,169

60,549,061

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

217,587,993

$

194,173,407

For Further Information Contact:
SigmaTron International, Inc.
Linda K. Frauendorfer
1-800-700-9095


Recommended Stories

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.

  • ‘You should always be expecting a 10% correction in the market:’ Mike Wilson

    Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley Mike Wilson&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the trajectory he sees the market taking in the remainder of the year, the rally going on with FAANG stocks, and the possible policies the Fed could enact in the market.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. A Business Development Company, or BDC, is a special kind of investment option, that slightly differs […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Ovintiv Announces Increasing Shareholder Returns with New Capital Allocation Framework

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced a new capital allocation framework, which supports the Company's goal of unlocking shareholder value by delivering on its strategic priorities of financial strength, increasing cash returns to shareholders, generating superior returns on capital investment, and driving ESG progress.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • GM CFO sees "more stable" chip supplies in 2022, reaffirms 2021 outlook

    General Motors Co Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson reaffirmed the automaker's 2021 profit outlook and said the company expects a "more stable year" in 2022 for semiconductor supplies. Jacobson said during a conference call with investors that GM still expects to deliver pre-tax profits for 2021 in the range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion forecast last month, and said 10% pre-tax margins for GM's North American operations are "quite achievable" in 2022 even as the company ramps up investment in electric vehicles. Despite the uncertainty created by the continuing pandemic and supply chain disruptions, Jacobson said GM "does not want to drive a level of COVID austerity into the business" and will not pull back its investment plans.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    They're few and far between, but investors can still step into a handful of undervalued dividend-paying names.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street struggles, eyes 5-day losing streak as inflation data shows big jump

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.