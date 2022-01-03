U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,776.45
    +10.27 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,403.19
    +64.89 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,756.81
    +111.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.06
    +12.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.38
    +1.17 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    -29.20 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.50 (-2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0085 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    +0.1070 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3476
    -0.0056 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3120
    +0.2440 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,665.20
    -977.67 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.20
    -6.63 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

SigmaTron International, Inc. and Wagz, Inc. Announce Closing Merger Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SigmaTron International, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) (“SigmaTron”), an electronic manufacturing services company and Wagz, Inc. (“Wagz”), a privately-held pet technology (“Pet Tech”) company, today announced that the pending Merger Agreement (“Agreement”), has closed on December 31, 2021. As previously announced in our press release dated December 10, 2021, the objective was to close the transaction by the end of calendar 2021. Under the final Agreement, the current shareholders of Wagz, excluding SigmaTron, will receive a total of 1,546,592 newly issued shares of SigmaTron common stock. Wagz will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SigmaTron. Gary R. Fairhead will become the Chairman of the Board of Wagz and Terry B. Anderton will remain the Chief Executive Officer and President of Wagz.

Commenting on the closing of the transaction, Gary R. Fairhead, SigmaTron’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased that we were able to close the transaction with Wagz as it had been pending for an extended period of time. We believe that the Pet Tech market remains as strong as it has ever been, with Pet Tech forecasted to grow significantly as a component of the overall pet marketplace. We believe that Wagz brings unique intellectual property and experience to this expanding marketplace and their product roadmap holds significant promise. As an Internet of Things ('IoT') company with the potential for recurring revenue, we are excited to join with Wagz to execute their technology vision.”

Terry B. Anderton, Wagz co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe that the capabilities SigmaTron and Wagz have together will provide a competitive advantage in Pet Tech as we execute the Wagz vision together. With both companies under one structure, we will be able to utilize synergy in the areas of design, manufacturing and distribution, allowing the combined entity to better utilize Wagz intellectual property and provide greater margins overall. The possibilities that this combination creates are very exciting.”

Mr. Anderton continued, “Please note that Wagz will have a booth at the CES Show in Las Vegas this week and we invite everyone to stop by and meet the Wagz team.”

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana, Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan. SigmaTron serves markets ranging from industrial products to consumer products and Fortune 500 customers to start-ups. To learn more about SigmaTron, please visit https://sigmatronintl.com.

About Wagz, Inc.

Wagz was born out of a love of dogs and the desire to be fully connected while keeping them safe. The Wagz pet lifestyle, featuring the Wagz® Freedom Smart Dog Collar™, uses first-of-its-kind Kognition™ technology to deliver a completely connected system, allowing owners to give their dogs newfound freedom, better nutrition, long-lasting health, and more attention. It is the Wagz mission to combine the latest innovations in technology with practical pet expertise, to bring owners the best humane smart dog products. For more information on Wagz, visit www.wagz.com, or find us on Facebook or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “anticipate,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company’s plans, actions and actual results could differ materially. Such statements should be evaluated in the context of the direct and indirect risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business including, but not necessarily limited to, the Company’s continued dependence on certain significant customers; the continued market acceptance of products and services offered by the Company and its customers; pricing pressures from the Company’s customers, suppliers and the market; the activities of competitors, some of which may have greater financial or other resources than the Company; the variability of the Company’s operating results; the results of long-lived assets impairment testing; the ability to achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions; the collection of aged account receivables; the variability of the Company’s customers’ requirements; the availability and cost of necessary components and materials; the ability of the Company and its customers to keep current with technological changes within its industries; regulatory compliance, including conflict minerals; the continued availability and sufficiency of the Company’s credit arrangements, including the phase-out of LIBOR; the ability to meet the Company’s financial covenant; changes in U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese or Taiwanese regulations affecting the Company’s business; the turmoil in the global economy and financial markets; the spread of COVID-19 (commonly known as “Coronavirus”) which has threatened the Company’s financial stability by causing a decrease in consumer revenues, caused a disruption to the Company’s global supply chain, caused plant closings or reduced operations thus reducing output at those facilities; the stability of the U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese and Taiwanese economic, labor and political systems and conditions; currency exchange fluctuations; and the ability of the Company to manage its growth. These and other factors which may affect the Company’s future business and results of operations are identified throughout the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as risk factors, may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak as of the date of such filings, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements in light of future events or otherwise unless otherwise required by law.

For Further Information Contact:
SigmaTron International, Inc.
James J. Reiman
1-800-700-9095


Recommended Stories

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • Oil outlook: ‘It’s the non-OPEC supply that is really stunning,’ strategist says

    Citi Global Head of Commodities Strategy Ed Morse joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for commodities in 2022 and how Brent crude oil is rising despite Omicron concerns.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • While Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shareholders have made 73% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.2% this week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cloudflare, Inc. ( NYSE:NET ) share price down 18% in the last...

  • 3 Surefire Value Stocks That Could Keep Surging in 2022

    Growth stocks have held center stage over value stocks since the 2007-09 financial crisis. Wall Street continues to give preferential treatment to companies with potential for future revenue and earnings growth over those with strong historical performances. Waste Management (NYSE: WM), Ford (NYSE: F), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are three great companies to own for years to come.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • 5 Top Stocks for January

    This past year has been a fantastic one for investors. Many stocks delivered even bigger gains as investors benefited from soaring corporate profits and some help from the Federal Reserve. Here's why they chose social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), diagnostic testing company Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), tech-enabled insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings (CNSX: PLTH), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

  • Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are very different companies, but they'll both profit from the long-term growth of the 5G market, which could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2026, according to Research and Markets. Qualcomm is one of the world's largest mobile chipmakers. Nokia is one of the world's largest suppliers of telecommunications equipment.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Ready to Rebound in 2022

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are two growth stocks that could rebound in 2022 and beyond. Lucid's impressive technology, competent management team, and growing list of accolades paint a picture of what could be if all goes according to plan. Its growth story is likely still in the first or second inning, yet it already has a $62 billion valuation.

  • Markets: AMC looks to refinance debt, Alibaba stock seesaws, AMD shares jump, Chinese EV stocks rise

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the SEC filing indicating that AMC plans to refinance some debt this year, Alibaba shares seesawing amid fears some investors may cut stakes soon, AMD stock rising after being named a 'top pick' by Goldman Sachs, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks jumping on big delivery reports.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions!

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.

  • Tesla Surges After Vehicle-Delivery Record Stuns Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC;

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Could Be 22% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the January share price for Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • 3 Cathie Wood Loser Stocks That Could Be 2022 Winners

    Famed innovation investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF had a 2021 to forget, down 22% over the past year, while the Nasdaq has galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have busted, and investors might be questioning whether she's lost her touch. Fear not; success in the stock market rarely moves in a straight line.