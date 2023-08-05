Sign up for Amazon Subscribe & Save for up to 15% off dorm room essentials

Amazon's Subscribe & Save service lets you score big savings on everyday essentials.

Heading off to college? Whether you've already mastered dorm life or are a residence hall rookie, sticking to a budget is essential when it comes to stocking up on things like laundry detergent, paper plates, garbage bags and shampoo. For those everyday items you'll need all semester long, Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service let's you set up automatic deliveries and saves you as much as 15% in the process.

Amazon Subscribe & Save lets you search thousands of eligible items in categories like household goods, toiletries, pet food, baby care, groceries and health and wellness. After finding the item or items you want, you can create a subscription. Select the desired quantity and frequency of deliveries (anywhere from every two weeks to every six months), and voila, you’re set. You can cancel any time, and there are no added fees. In fact, taking advantage of the service will net you 15% off five or more subscriptions in a single delivery or up to 10% off four items or less.

Save on everything from toothpaste to cleaning supplies with Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Now comes the question: what can you get? Tide liquid laundry detergent is already on sale, with a 64-load bottled marked down from $16 to $12.97, saving you $3.03. Using Amazon Subscribe & Save with this and at least four other household items, you'll get an extra 15% off. That means paying just $11.02—or 17 cents per load.

Whether you're living on-campus or off, you'll definitely want to have laundry detergent on hand—and and Tide is one of the best laundry detergents we tested. Our reviewers love its great cleaning power and incredible value. The familiar scent and compatibility with high efficiency (HE) machines make it a winner in our book.

Having paper plates stashed in your closet means you can actually eat in your dorm without having to worry about washing dishes later on. You can keep your supply stocked by taking advantage of Amazon's Subscribe & Save offer on the Glad 10-inch round disposable paper plates. The stack of 50 plates is already down from $12.99 to $12.02 right now, and when you sign up for automatic deliveries on five or more items that price gets knocked down to just $10.81.

Amazon Subscribe & Save is a great way to save money on everyday essentials you need while away at college. Rather than wait for items to go on sale and stocking up, you can just set up recurring deliveries at a set price, then be pleasantly surprised when they’re delivered to your door, at a significant cost savings, to boot.

