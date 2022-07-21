U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.39
    -27.51 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,554.19
    -320.65 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,821.83
    -75.83 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.26
    -13.69 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.78
    -4.10 (-4.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.70
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.15 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0760 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1921
    -0.0059 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1260
    -0.1140 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,490.76
    -1,469.53 (-6.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.81
    -2.15 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.14
    -16.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Sign up for free and tune in today for TC Sessions: Robotics

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

TC Sessions: Robotics is finally here, and we can't wait to get things started! If you don’t have your free pass yet, no worries — sign in here to register. Then join more than 3,000 global attendees online for a full day exploring the latest news, trends, products and insights across robotics and AI.

We have a full agenda featuring some of the industry's leading roboticists, founders, investors, academics and policymakers. Here’s just a sample of the topics and people ready to share their expertise. Note: The agenda will automatically reflect session times based on your time zone.

Lab Work: If you’re looking for the bleeding edge of robotics and AI research, you’ve come to the right place. MIT CSAIL head Daniela Rus and CMU’s new head of robotics, Matthew Johnson-Roberson, will join us to discuss how schools are helping redefine robotics.

The Fulfilling World of Warehouse Robotics: Logistics and fulfillment may well be the hottest category in robotics at the moment. Locus Robotics, Zebra Technologies (Fetch) and Berkshire Grey are helping define the space. Their automation is working to improve delivery times, manage inventory, assist their human counterparts and stay competitive.

Pre-seed to Unicorn: Lessons from HAX Robotics Founders: SOSV’s HAX, the hands-on early-stage investor in hard tech, has been making big bets on robotics for ten years, and today the startup development program is the most active pre-seed investor in robotics in the world. Join HAX partner Garrett Winther and four HAX founders — ranging from its prolific unicorn, Opentrons to its more recent seed and series A stage investments — for robotics founder insights across all stages and geographies.

UC Berkeley AI Research Lab Demo: UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab showcases the latest breakthroughs in robotic learning.

Putting Robots to Work: We’ve seen the demos and the viral videos, but moving from research to the real world is its own complex journey. The CEOs of Boston Dynamics and Sarcos will discuss the process of bringing their robots to market, from pilot testing to scaling manufacturing.

Networking sessions: Take advantage of these breaks to connect and chat with other enthusiasts from around the world using our event app. Use it to find attendees who share your interests, schedule 1:1 meetings, pitch an investor, demo your tech to prospective customers or conduct interviews to find your next employee. It’s an easy way to expand your network and explore opportunities.

You can also use these breaks for speed networking. Add the networking break to your event app schedule, and you’ll be randomly matched with other attendees for three-minute conversations — based on mutual interest in specific, predetermined topics. Give speed networking a try — it’s a quick, fun way to prospect for opportunity and share ideas.

TC Sessions: Robotics — a free online event — takes place today, July 21. You can catch all of the expert-led presentations and join the robotics community online for speed networking, chats and one-on-one meetings. Simply register here for free.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/200ec3e09b9273260504ca6387cb1e10 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-200ec3e09b9273260504ca6387cb1e10') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-200ec3e09b9273260504ca6387cb1e10' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • T-Mobile and Apple to sell small-business connectivity plan

    T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it was working with Apple Inc to offer a mobile phone plan that will include subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple aimed at small-business owners. The deal will help Apple with distribution of Business Essentials, a paid service it started last year for businesses with small or non-existent IT departments who still need to manage fleets of iPhones and other Apple devices for their workers. The Apple service, which ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, lets a businesses install and update apps and provide cloud storage to employees.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • There’s real value for auto makers in the metaverse. Those who say it’s just a play world are wrong.

    In October 2021, Facebook announced it would change its name to Meta (META) And seemingly overnight, the idea of a Web3 revolution based on virtual-reality technology, blockchain and nonfungible tokens — also known as the metaverse — became buzzworthy. The metaverse is essentially a shared online space allowing users to create their own avatar and interact in a digital environment, built by virtue of technological innovations like blockchain, virtual and augmented reality as well as artificial intelligence.

  • UK cybersecurity chiefs back Apple’s controversial photo-scanning feature

    GCHQ and the NCSC say that Apple scanning users’ photos for illegal content could help protect children

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • The best educational toys for kids

    Here's the latest list of best educational toys for children, as chosen by experts from Engadget.

  • Apple settles US butterfly-keyboard legal action for $50m

    Apple will pay $50m (£41.6m) over claims its laptop keyboards were unresponsive and unreliable.

  • Cape Town hospital uses robot at forefront of surgery in Africa

    A surgical team led by Dr Tim Forgan uses the da Vinci Xi robot to assist in removing a cancerous rectal tumour from a female patient at Tygerberg public hospital in Cape Town, South Africa. The robot, which has four 'arms' and is controlled in real time by Forgan via an immersive 3D consul, is the most advanced surgical robot in Africa. It is one of only two such robots in use on the continent, both of them found in South African public hospitals in Cape Town.

  • Dell's XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the first laptop certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Dell's XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the first laptop to be certified for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS version of Linux.

  • The Merge Set For Dress Rehearsal as Anticipation Builds for Launch

    Ethereum's Shift to Proof-of-Stake is Spurring Rally

  • Exclusive-U.S. probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos

    The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said. Authorities are concerned Huawei could obtain sensitive data on military drills and the readiness status of bases and personnel via the equipment, one of the people said, requesting anonymity because the investigation is confidential and involves national security. The previously unreported probe was opened by the Commerce Department shortly after Joe Biden took office early last year, the sources said, following the implementation of rules to flesh out a May 2019 executive order that gave the agency the investigative authority.

  • Can Ethereum Rally to $2000, as BTC Price Reclaims $23,000?

    Crypto traders are finally turning bullish as the global cryptocurrency market cap continues its bullish run. Bitcoin, ether, and top altcoins are extending their rallies amid renewed positive momentum.

  • How to get the most out of Google Drive

    Make the most out of Google Drive with these pro tips. Find out how to boost productivity, improve collaboration and make your life easier.

  • Heatwave forced Google and Oracle to shut down computers

    Record temperatures meant some cooling systems failed at the firm's London data centres.

  • DALL-E's powerful AI image generator is now available in beta

    OpenAI has made DALL-E's fantastical AI image generator available in beta — to 1 million people.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownChina’s mobile phone s