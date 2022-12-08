SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Business Insider
·1 min read
A large hashtag &quot;#CES2022&quot; stands in front of the grounds of the CES tech show in Las Vegas.
A large hashtag "#CES2022" stands in front of the grounds of the CES tech show in Las Vegas.Andrej Sokolow/Getty Images

  • CES is an annual showcase event for groundbreaking technology and innovations.

  • On January 5, 2023 at noon ET, Insider is hosting "Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work," a free virtual event featuring speakers from Verizon and Okta.

  • Click here to register for this free virtual event.

CES is an annual trade and showcase event for groundbreaking technology and innovations. Business leaders and top companies come from around the world to show and learn about the latest and greatest technology in 5G, fintech, gaming, quantum computing, and more.

This Insider event surrounding CES 2023, "Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work," presented by Lenovo in partnership with Verizon, includes live conversations with an Insider reporter and technology innovation leaders. The event will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at noon ET.

The panel will examine how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way.

Speakers include:

  • Alvina Antar, Chief Information Officer, Okta

  • Vijay Paulrajan, Vice President of Devices, Verizon Business Group

  • Paayal Zaveri, Senior Tech Reporter, Insider

We hope to see you there!

 

