SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work

CES is an annual showcase event for groundbreaking technology and innovations.

On January 5, 2023 at noon ET, Insider is hosting " Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work ," a free virtual event featuring speakers from Verizon and Okta.

CES is an annual trade and showcase event for groundbreaking technology and innovations. Business leaders and top companies come from around the world to show and learn about the latest and greatest technology in 5G, fintech, gaming, quantum computing, and more.

This Insider event surrounding CES 2023, "Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work," presented by Lenovo in partnership with Verizon, includes live conversations with an Insider reporter and technology innovation leaders. The event will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at noon ET.

The panel will examine how technology enables the future of work in a safe and collaborative way.

Speakers include:

Alvina Antar, Chief Information Officer, Okta

Vijay Paulrajan, Vice President of Devices, Verizon Business Group

Paayal Zaveri, Senior Tech Reporter, Insider

